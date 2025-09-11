Saiyaara OTT release tomorrow: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda film finally streams online

Saiyaara OTT release tomorrow: After a record-breaking run at the box office, the romantic drama movie Saiyaara, featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is now gearing up for its digital premiere tomorrow, September 12, on Netflix.

The Mohit Suri directorial is already a sensation on social media, and fans are eager to watch the love story from the comfort of their homes.

Reportedly made with around ₹50 crore, the movie has minted ₹570.13 crore worldwide.

Saiyaara: Box Office Collection Saiyaara enjoyed a good 31+ day run at the box office after its theatrical release on July 18.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned a total of ₹398.63 crore at the Indian box office.

At the global box office, the movie has earned over ₹570.13 crore gross in nearly a month. Of this, it earned ₹171.5 crore overseas, while its India gross stood at ₹329.54 crore.

Saiyaara has been crowned the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema.

Women like Saiyaara more Given its youthful genre and fresh cast, Saiyaara's success is mainly driven by Gen Z viewers. Saiyaara scored 65 on the Ormax Power Rating (OPR), a key measure of audience likeability and word-of-mouth.

Saiyaara’s OPR shows a score of 68 among Gen Z while it is 63 among older audiences. Gender-wise, women across ages rated it similarly. But, among men, Gen Z scored much higher. Older men (30 or above), at 56, are the weakest audience segment.

The generational divide seen among men does not appear among women. Themes like love, empathy and emotional connection hold universal appeal, according to Ormax.

For women, these values are less tied to age and more to identity. Mohit Suri's Saiyaara builds on this by showing Krish’s growth from reckless and selfish to resilient and sincere.

He supports Vaani not out of obligation, but out of love. His sacrifices feel authentic, not melodramatic.

Women prioritise stories with empathy. Saiyaara rewards that lens, says Ormax. For women, the film is not just enjoyable, but essential.