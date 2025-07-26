Saiyaara refuses to slow down, all set to become 2nd highest Bollywood grosser ahead of Housefull 5

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s love flick ‘Saiyaara’ entered its ninth day on July 26 after strong box office performance on second Friday. After shattering Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par records, it is eyeing Housefull 5's lifetime earnings.
Mohit Suri directorial film maintained strong momentum on even on weekdays after stellar opening, emerging as the second-highest Week 1 grosser of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.
The musical romantic drama raked in an impressive ₹278.90 crore gross at the worldwide box office during its eight-day dream run, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
India net – ₹190.75 crores
India gross – ₹228.90 crores
Overseas gross – ₹50 crores
Worldwide gross – ₹278.90 crores
The movie starring debutants became Bollywood’s third highest-grosser of 2025, despite limited release. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X said that Saiyaara screenings expanded to 3650 screens in Week 2 from 2225 screens in Week 1. It crossed ₹265.1 crore mark on Day 8, shattering Sitaare Zameen Par's record.
Chhaava – ₹808.7 crores
Housefull 5 – ₹292.5 crores
Saiyaara – ₹278.90 crores (as per Sacnilk)
Sitaare Zameen Par – ₹265.1 crores
Raid 2 – ₹235.8 crores
Set to overtake Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 soon, Saiyaara minted ₹6.56 crore net in India on second Saturday, Day 9, as per early estimates of Sacnilk. Inches away from ₹200 crore milestone at the domestic box office, the movie netted ₹197.31 crore net until 2:20 PM on July 26.
Taran Adarsh stated, “'SAIYAARA' 200 NOT OUT – JOURNEY TOWARDS 300 CR BEGINS... #Saiyaara kick-starts Week 2 with a bang – showing no signs of slowing down on its second Friday... The Day 8 numbers are almost on par with Day 7 [first Thursday], which speaks volumes.”
He added, "#Saiyaara is all set to hit DOUBLE CENTURY [ ₹ 200 cr] today [Saturday]... It has surpassed the *lifetime business* of #Housefull5, #Sikandar, #Raid2, #SitaareZameenPar, #SkyForce, #KesariChapter2, and #Jaat – outperforming every 2025 release so far, except #Chhaava.
