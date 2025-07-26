Subscribe

Saiyaara refuses to slow down, all set to become 2nd highest Bollywood grosser ahead of Housefull 5

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film Saiyaara has overtaken Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par and is set to overtake Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5. Mohit Suri directorial film continues its dream run at the box office and is on the track to make new records and script history.

Fareha Naaz
Published26 Jul 2025, 03:03 PM IST
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s love flick ‘Saiyaara’ entered its ninth day on July 26 after strong box office performance on second Friday. After shattering Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par records, it is eyeing Housefull 5's lifetime earnings.

Mohit Suri directorial film maintained strong momentum on even on weekdays after stellar opening, emerging as the second-highest Week 1 grosser of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

How much did Saiyaara earn at the worldwide box office in 8 days?

The musical romantic drama raked in an impressive 278.90 crore gross at the worldwide box office during its eight-day dream run, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

India net – 190.75 crores

India gross – 228.90 crores

Overseas gross – 50 crores

Worldwide gross – 278.90 crores

The movie starring debutants became Bollywood’s third highest-grosser of 2025, despite limited release. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X said that Saiyaara screenings expanded to 3650 screens in Week 2 from 2225 screens in Week 1. It crossed 265.1 crore mark on Day 8, shattering Sitaare Zameen Par's record.

Listed below are top 5 grossers of the year, as per IMDb:

Chhaava – 808.7 crores

Housefull 5 – 292.5 crores

Saiyaara – 278.90 crores (as per Sacnilk)

Sitaare Zameen Par – 265.1 crores

Raid 2 – 235.8 crores

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 9

Set to overtake Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 soon, Saiyaara minted 6.56 crore net in India on second Saturday, Day 9, as per early estimates of Sacnilk. Inches away from 200 crore milestone at the domestic box office, the movie netted 197.31 crore net until 2:20 PM on July 26.

Taran Adarsh stated, “'SAIYAARA' 200 NOT OUT – JOURNEY TOWARDS 300 CR BEGINS... #Saiyaara kick-starts Week 2 with a bang – showing no signs of slowing down on its second Friday... The Day 8 numbers are almost on par with Day 7 [first Thursday], which speaks volumes.”

He added, "#Saiyaara is all set to hit DOUBLE CENTURY [ 200 cr] today [Saturday]... It has surpassed the *lifetime business* of #Housefull5, #Sikandar, #Raid2, #SitaareZameenPar, #SkyForce, #KesariChapter2, and #Jaat – outperforming every 2025 release so far, except #Chhaava.

 
