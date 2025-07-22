'Saiyaara se aashiqui ho gayi': Shraddha Kapoor calls Ahaan-Aneet’s film 'pure magic'

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is continuing to win hearts across the country—and Shraddha Kapoor just joined the list of celebrities gushing over the film. The actor, who immortalised the character of Aarohi in Aashiqui 2, shared her love for the romantic drama on Instagram, calling Saiyaara “pure cinema” and “pure magic.”

Taking to her stories on Tuesday, Shraddha posted a video of herself cheering and clapping during a scene featuring lead pair Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. “Saiyaara se Aashiqui ho gayi hai mujhe,” she wrote, comparing the emotional high of the film to her own 2013 blockbuster.

She also posted a still of an intense moment from the film, Ahaan’s character Krrish Kapoor on his knees, staring at a photo of Vaani (played by Aneet). “Pure cinema, pure drama, pure magic. Uff… bohot time baad itna emotion feel kiya hai… Iss moment ke liye 5 baar dekhungi (Felt so emotional after such a long time. I’d watch it five times just for this moment),” she captioned it.

Shraddha Kapoor wrote on Instagram, 'Pure cinema, pure drama, pure magic.'

The reaction comes amid growing comparisons between Saiyaara and Aashiqui 2, both helmed by Mohit Suri and known for their soul-stirring music and emotionally charged romance.

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar also weigh in Before Shraddha, Alia Bhatt had also praised Saiyaara, calling it a film “full of heart, full of soul.” In a note shared online, she wrote, “Saiyaara isn’t just a film. It’s a moment. And I’m so glad I got to feel it.” Karan Johar also posted that he was “blown away” by Ahaan and Aneet’s debut, adding that the film’s music “lingers long after the credits roll.”

Box Office and global buzz Saiyaara has emerged as a breakout success story in 2025. The film grossed ₹100 crore in just four days, with opening weekend figures touching ₹82 crore globally. On Spotify, its title track—composed and sung by indie artists Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami—has soared to No. 7 on the Global Top 50 chart, a rare feat for a debut film’s soundtrack.

What the internet is saying The reactions online have been equally passionate:

“I am surprised she went to theatre to watch the movie , and not use AI for writing a fake review ,” a user wrote.

“loved how she titled it, chahe PR ho ya kuch, loved it ki jaise hum local me baat krte hn waise hi likha. Minute thing but it connects with people unlike fake English para generated from AI,” another user wrote.

“The eyes scene was my Roman Empire, so beautiful,” the third wrote.