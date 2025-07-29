Saiyaara song copied from One Direction track? Tanishk Bagchi reacts to plagiarism allegations

Filmmaker Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara continues to soar, both at the box office and on global music charts. The film not only launched newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda but also delivered new romantic anthems for the audience. As per multiple reports, Saiyaara's title track has secured the fourth spot on Spotify’s Top Global chart. Despite the song's growing popularity, many on the internet noticed how the track is allegedly resembling One Direction’s hit Night Changes and even Jubin Nautiyal’s Humnava Mere.

Saiyaara title track copied from One Direction? Reacting to the plagiarism accusations, composer Tanishk Bagchi finally broke his silence in a recent interview.

Tanishk Bagchi on Saiyaara plagiarism allegations When asked about the plagiarism accusations, Tanishk told India Today, “Whatever I do, people will have something to say because they don’t have [anything better to do]. They keep on looking for opportunities to put me down. But ultimately, the song will go wherever it’s destined to, and that’s what’s happening with Saiyaara too. As for the comparisons, if you look at the melody, the chords are the same. The A minor scale has just about 3–4 chords, but every melody has a different soul. That doesn’t mean anything was stolen.”

He further asserted that the song is not copied from any track.

“Even if you can do that, it’s really difficult to make it a hit. All said and done, we didn’t steal anything. The similarities are fine, it can happen, but it’s not like we did it on purpose. Idhar se utha ke udhar nahi kiya (We didn’t pick something from there and add it here). We worked on the emotion of the song, and that worked. That’s the magic of Saiyaara," he added.

Tanishk rose to fame as part of the Tanishk-Vayu duo with hits like Banno (from Tanu Weds Manu Returns) under their belt. He later shifted to solo compositions with originals like Bolna and chart-topping remixes such as The Humma Song, Aankh Marey, and Dilbar.

He is popularly known as Bollywood’s “remix king.”