Saiyaara star Aneet Padda headed to OTT next? Here's what we know about the project

Aneet Padda successfully established herself as the "next big thing" in Bollywood with her record-breaking debut movie, Saiyaara. However, recent buzz suggests that the actress will next be seen in an OTT project.

Advertisement

While the opportunity would generally be considered good for any young artist, disappointed Aneet fans questioned the move, considering her massive theatrical debut hit.

Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday, has already earned ₹248.43 crore in 10 days and is expected to achieve the ₹300 crore net milestone by this week.

But then there's a catch!

Yes, Aneet Padda's next release is an OTT project. No, she is not moving to streaming platforms.

Here's the whole truth: Aneet Padda's next release will be an OTT project -- a web series titled Nyaya, by Nitya Mehra of Baar Baar Dekho fame and her husband Karan Kapadia.

However, she reportedly completed the shoot for the Nyaya before signing Yash Raj Films' Saiyaara.

Advertisement

About Nyaya Nyaya, a fictionalised series based on real-life events, will star Aneet alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur.

According to a report on PeepingMoon.com, the web series was filmed last year and is slated to premiere on a major OTT platform soon.

“It promises to be a gripping story about the complexities of faith and the law.”

The report said that Fatima plays a determined police officer in Nyaya, while Aneet takes on the gritty role of a 17-year-old girl fighting for justice after being sexually assaulted by a powerful spiritual leader.

‘Aneet is a big screen heroine’ To the fans' delight, film industry sources have called Aneet Padda a“big screen heroine,” and said that her OTT project has no bearing on her career trajectory.

Advertisement

Industry sources told HT Digital that YRF aims to promote Aneet as a theatrical heroine, considering the massive success of Saiyaara.

“Aneet is a big screen heroine for YRF. Nyaya was shot before she signed Saiyaara and it has no bearing on her career trajectory as a theatrical heroine going forward,” the source told HT Digital.

“A girl who is delivering probably a ₹400 crore hit in theatres, is a true Gen Z star at the age of just 22, will be preserved for theatricals. There are huge plans to make her the face of a generation, and that can be achieved only by consolidating her theatrical equity,” they added.