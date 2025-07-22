After Saiyaara's success, Deanne Panday pens heartfelt note for son Ahaan Panday: ‘So blessed to have you’

Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday's son Ahaan Panday made his Bollywood debut with YRF's Saiyaara. The Mohit Suri film topped charts after its release on Friday. As the film continues to hit milestones, Deanne took to her Instagram handle and penned a long, heartfelt note for her son.

Deanne Panday's heartfelt note for Ahaan She posted a bunch of Ahaan's childhood photos. Some of them feature the actor with his parents and grandparents.

In the caption, Deanne called herself blessed to have Ahaan in her life. She heaped praises on Ahaan and talked about his qualities.

She wrote, “You always pointed up to the stars when you were young, I never knew why? Played cricket, loved your bubble baths in your big bucket & blew kisses at me, loved poojas with Namdev Panditji. You fought to put the sticks & ghee in the pooja fire. You loved feeding your dadi prasad.”

Ahaan's mother revealed that the actor was born as a premature baby. She recalled how he fought and added, “You were born premature,40 days early so tiny for so long, but grew so fast into this loving child. Loved to be in your great grand dads arms who touched 100 years old. You loved your grandparents so much & always gave your all to your friend’s, you yet do. Your grandparents & great grandparents are blessing you from above my darling son.”

“Your simplicity & humbleness stayed with you from so young, your respect for the elderly. Stay this way always no matter what the world throws at you. Good or bad, ups or downs stay grounded & kind. God bless you my boy. We are so blessed to have you. Go shine & share your light with all always,” she concluded her note.

See post here:

Reacting to her post, Bhavana Panday, who is Ahaan's aunt, commented, “So true !!!!!! It’s all their blessings and his hard work and patience.”

Bipasha Basu, Bobby Deol, Amrita Arora, Tara Sharma Saluja, Tara Sutaria and Seema Kiran Sajdeh also sent their love to the family amid Ahaan's successful entry in Bollywood.

Saiyaara success Saiyaara also marked Aneet Padda's debut.