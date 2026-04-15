Saiyaara team reunites for new romance: Mohit Suri, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda back with YRF Film

The team behind the blockbuster romantic drama Saiyaara is coming together once again. Director Mohit Suri will reunite with actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for a new untitled romance, backed by Yash Raj Films and spearheaded by CEO Akshaye Widhani.
The film is expected to go on floors later this year and is targeting a worldwide theatrical release in 2027.
The announcement comes after the massive success of Saiyaara, which reportedly earned around ₹580 crore globally, making it one of the highest-grossing romantic films in Indian cinema. Its music album also struck a chord with audiences, staying on streaming charts long after its theatrical run.
The makers are now looking to build on that momentum with another emotionally driven love story.
Speaking about the reunion, Mohit Suri said, “Coming back with the same team from ‘Saiyaara’ feels incredibly special, maybe it was always written in the stars.”
He added, “Reuniting feels like coming back home, but with a renewed creative hunger. This time I feel like a newcomer — excited, anxious about this story, and I hope my music will again touch people like I have always strived for through my films.”
Known for films like Aashiqui 2, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Malang, Suri has built a niche in crafting intense, music-led love stories. He emphasised that the new film will continue exploring love in its most powerful form.
“It’s always been love stories for me — overwhelming, unbound and impossible to ignore. Love is supposed to be felt intensely, and that’s what this story explores,” he said.
Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani highlighted the creative vision behind the project, saying, “With Mohit, it’s never just about making a film — it’s about chasing a feeling, a piece of music, a moment that lingers long after the screen fades to black.”
Referring to Saiyaara, he added, “It was one such moment that we will cherish forever. As we come together again, we’re searching for something even more honest, more vulnerable and more enduring.”
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who became breakout stars after Saiyaara, will once again headline the film. Their on-screen chemistry had resonated strongly with audiences, turning them into one of the most talked-about fresh pairings in recent times.
Since then, both actors have expanded their line-up. Ahaan Panday has signed a project with Ali Abbas Zafar, while Aneet Padda is set to feature in Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Shakti Shalini. The upcoming YRF project marks their return to the romance genre that first brought them into the spotlight.
While the film’s title and additional cast details remain under wraps, the collaboration signals YRF’s continued investment in theatrical romantic dramas — a genre that has seen fluctuating box office performance in recent years.
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