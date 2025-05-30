Saiyaara teaser OUT: Ahaan Panday goes shirtless, locks lips with Aneet Padda in debut film, netizens react

Saiyaara teaser OUT: Ahaan Panday will be marking his Bollywood debut soon with the upcoming YRF film, Saiyaara, alongside Aneet Padda. On Friday, the makers dropped the first teaser of the film, promising fans an intense love story with romance and heartbreak. It is directed by Mohit Suri.

Saiyaara teaser The teaser showcases Ahaan flaunting his ripped abs as he goes shirtless for his first film. It introduces Big Girls Don't Cry fame Aneet's character and takes the audience through a roller-coaster ride, filled with ‘joy, passion, love, sorrow and heartbreak.’

In the teaser, Ahaan and Aneet also share multiple passionate kisses.

In the background, Aneet Padda's voice is heard poetically explaining the meaning of the word "Saiyaara". She said, “Mujhe tassali dete jo, woh shabd udhara dhundh raha hai 1 sitara dhundh raha hai, dil saiyaara dhund raha hai. Saiyaara matlab taaro mei ek tanha taara, kuch jalke jo roshni karde jaag yeh sara. Woh awaara dhund raha hai, dil saiyaara dhundh raha hai. (The heart is looking for those comforting words, borrowed from somewhere. It is looking for a star. The lonely heart is searching. Saiyaara means a lonely star among all the stars. That star burns and lights up the whole world. The heart is searching like a wanderer. The lonely heart is searching.)”

Sharing the teaser online, YRF described the film in the caption as “an intense love story that will break your heart and heal it too.”

Watch teaser here:

Internet reacts to Saiyaara teaser Soon after the teaser went live, several Bollywood celebs cheered for Ahaan in the comment section. Among them was actor Tara Sutaria who commented, “AHAANIE! It’s finally happening :) So proud of you. You both are just wonderful in the trailer!!!! @ahaanpandayy.”

“Ahaan !!!!!!!!! Can’t wait !!! Looking superb,” added Ananya Panday's mom, Bhavana Panday.

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani said, “GO AHAANNNNN.”

Disha Patani, Dino Morea, Anil Kapoor and Alizeh Agnihotri also reacted to the trailer.

Meanwhile, a user commented, “Aashiqui 3 looks very different from what I imagined.”

Another one reviewed the trailer as: “Malaang + Aashiqui 2 = Saiyaara.”

“I hope these two won't disappoint us,” also mentioned someone else.

Who is Ahaan Panday Ahaan Panday is the son of Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday. His sister is Alanna Panday, a popular social media influencer in the US. He is also the nephew of Chunky Pandey and Bhavna Pandey and cousin to Ananya Panday and her sister Rysa Panday.

