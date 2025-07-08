Saiyaara trailer release: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's performance surprise netizens - A ‘masterpiece’

Saiyaara trailer release: Yash Raj Films (YRF) just dropped the trailer of Mohit Suri's directorial movie, Saiyaara, and the netizens are pleasantly surprised.

The movie features the debut of both its lead actors, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Social media users hailed the performance of actors and quipped, “That’s how people should debut.”

Saiyaara will hit the theatres on July 18.

Here's how the netizens reacted to Saiyaara trailer: Netizens said they “can't wait” to watch this “masterpiece” of a movie in theatres.

“I am Surprised. Trailer Superb Hein,” a social media user said.

“I'm literally crying. This is the actual ‘my type of film’. I was craving for it,” added another.

Another user said, “Finally, Bollywood is back with its masterpiece.”

“They say don’t keep expectations but how can you not when a YRF masterpiece is loading? ‘Saiyaara’ feels like the missing piece of Bollywood we’ve been craving. Old feels. New fire,” said a user.

Netizens also lauded the casting of the movie and called the pair “best debutants in Bollywood”.

“Goosebumps!! Can't wait for this masterpiece. Ahaan & Aneet - these two are raising the bar so high, both for acting & looks,” said a netizen.

“Seated and ready for July 18! Ahaan and Aneet both look so promising,” lauded another.

“Best debutants in Bollywood so far,” said another

Several social media users also drew parallels between Saiyaara and Aashiqui 2, so much so that they deemed it to be its “unofficial” next instalment.

“Unofficial Aashiqui 3 but ORIGINAL SAIYAARA,” said a user.

Another said, “Aashiqui vibes,” while a third person added, “Yeh hai Aashiqui 3.”

Watch Saiyaara trailer here:

About Saiyaara According to the trailer of Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday plays Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer, while Aneet Panda is a writer who pens lyrics for Ahaan's character.

Gradually, they both fall in love with each other; however, things take a bitter turn when Aneet's character threatens Krish with a knife and asks him to leave the event.

Krish is heartbroken and expresses his pain and anger. He was advised by Varun Badola's character, “Apne pyaar ke liye na khud ko khatam mat kar lena.”

Later, he was shown achieving stardom with his grand live performances.