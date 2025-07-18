Saiyaara Twitter Reviews: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s debut film wins audience, almost ‘Aashiqui 2 vibes’

Saiyaara Twitter Reviews: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday marked his Bollywood debut with YRF's Saiyaara. The film, which was released on Friday, is helmed by Mohit Suri. It also has newcomer Aneet Padda.

Advertisement

Saiyaara Twitter Reviews The film has already generated buzz ahead of its release, thanks to impressive advance ticket sales. As fans flock to theatres to watch the romance-drama, Twitter is filled with praise for Saiyaara.

A user reviewed the film on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “#Saiyaara fresh romance heart wrenching film. #AhaanPanday and #AneetPadda giving their powerful debut in Bollywood. Blockbuster music is the backbone of the film. A young targeted audience will reach the film high (sic).”

“Emotionally charged love stories, memorable music, and strong chemistry between newcomer, #Saiyaara is very much worth watching. But if you’re seeking a novel plot or a completely fresh cinematic experience, parts of its storyline may feel too familiar (sic),” added another.

Advertisement

Calling Saiyaara a ‘new age’ movie, one user posted, “Two Debutant Actor #AhaanPanday & #AneetPadda. Today's launch by Yashraj. Totally blown…fresh pair... performance well… Specially Aneet too good… Music, story, screenplay direction well.. This is new age movie (sic)."

Saiyaara gives ‘Aashiqui 2 vibes’ “#Saiyaara is pure magic, Ahaan Pandey a new superstar is born His crackling chemistry with Aneet Padda, Mohit Suri’s best direction yet, the songs are instant classic & after so many years, a love story that truly feels different. Don’t listen to cheap critics (sic),” yet another user said.

Someone else also shared, “What a movie. Giving Aashiqui 2 vibes till now (sic).”

See posts here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trade analysts on Saiyaara box office predictions Meanwhile, popular film trade analysts also highly praised the film.

Taran Adarsh wrote on social media, “#MohitSuri is back – and so is the romance genre... Love. Heartbreak. Drama. Music – #Saiyaara soars high... #AhaanPanday and #AneetPadda are sensational... UNMISSABLE!”

Advertisement

“#Saiyaara brings back the magic of timeless romance with a fresh, modern touch... Strongly recommended! #Boxoffice prediction: BLOCKBUSTER... One of the finest films to come out of #YRF,” he further predicted.

An excerpt from trade analyst Sumit Kadel's review of Saiyaara reads: “Here’s no doubt that Saiyaara ranks among the best directorial works of Mohit Suri’s career. The emotions, drama, and dialogues are the soul of this film. It won’t just appeal to the youth-it’s bound to strike a chord with family audiences as well. It’s set to create history at the box office. ₹200 Cr will be a cakewalk. ₹300 Cr is also well within reach. BLOCKBUSTER IS GUARANTEED.”

Ahaan is the son of Chunky Panday's brother, Chikki Panday, and Deanne Panday.