Saiyaara’s OTT release Twitter review: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda impresses netizens: ‘Mazza aaya'

After a blockbuster theatrical run, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has made its digital debut on Netflix — and fans are reliving the romance all over again. The film, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has quickly become a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter), with users sharing heartfelt reviews and favourite moments from the love story.

Twitter reacts to Saiyaara “Mazza aaya movie dekh kar,” a user wrote.

Another fan wrote, “No doubt, I loved the entire wedding sequence, but this moment will always be the closest to my heart. The way she smiled back at him with pure joy was truly heartwarming.”

Another praised the film’s refreshing approach to love stories: “UNPOPULAR OPINION: Saiyaara worked because it’s a romance between age-appropriate adults backed with a solid album — something this decade has been starved of.”

Music and emotions dominated much of the chatter. A netizen shared, “Biggest W of #Saiyaara is the music and the emotions resonating through the screen, especially the last 20 minutes. Ahaan and Aneet were so good with the acting and chemistry. An all-timer album.”

Others highlighted key scenes: “It’s performance at its purest when you see both the bride and groom with teary eyes while tying the knot. Their eyes said it all.”

A user wrote, “Saiyaara, rewatch!”

“um weird but i didn’t even dropped a single tear in theatre while watching saiyaara, but I DID TODAY after the rewatch. the last cricket scene made me cry. #saiyaaraonnetflix #Saiyaara,” another user commented.

For many, it wasn’t just cinema but a cultural moment. “Ahaan’s acting hit deep, the crowd turned electric, and history was made. The concert version of Saiyaara was thunder wrapped in melody,” one user wrote.

Another added: “I love how the scene in darkness mirrors Krish’s life without his sunshine, Vaani. All he had was her diary and the hope he’d find her again. Ufff, the way Krish loved her.”

Saiyaara at the box office Released on July 18, Saiyaara enjoyed a 31-day theatrical run, earning ₹398.63 crore in India and ₹570.13 crore worldwide. Of this, ₹171.5 crore came from overseas markets.

Made on a budget of about ₹50 crore, the film emerged as one of 2025’s biggest commercial and critical successes.

Why Saiyaara connected with audiences Industry tracker Ormax noted that Saiyaara resonated particularly with Gen Z and women viewers. The film scored 65 on the Ormax Power Rating (OPR), with women across age groups rating it consistently high for its themes of love, empathy and emotional growth.

According to Ormax, Krish’s journey from reckless to resilient struck a chord, while the portrayal of sacrifices made out of love rather than obligation made the story feel authentic.

About Saiyaara Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara tells the story of Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a troubled musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a reserved poet. With its chart-topping album, striking visuals, and raw performances, the film has cemented its place as a defining romantic drama of the year.