Saiyaara’s title track hits No. 7 on Spotify Global, leaves big-budget songs behind

In a year where several star-led films are struggling to find footing, Saiyaara—a romantic drama featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda- has taken everyone by surprise. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film has not only raced past the ₹100-crore mark globally in its opening weekend but also secured its place as the fourth-highest weekend opener of 2025, after Chhaava, Housefull 5, and Sikandar.

Advertisement

But the magic doesn’t stop at the box office.

The film’s title track, which has become an anthem for hopeless romantics, is making waves worldwide. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the song has climbed to No. 7 on Spotify’s Top 50 Global Chart—an extraordinary feat for a track featuring two previously unknown voices.

“‘Saiyaara’ title track climbs to No. 7 on Spotify Global Chart… In a major milestone, the title track of the historic blockbuster #Saiyaara has soared to #7 on Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart,” wrote Adarsh.

Advertisement

While the rest of the soundtrack is dominated by Vishal Mishra’s vocals and Tanishk Bagchi’s signature sound, the title track stands out, sung and composed by indie artists Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, with production support from Bagchi.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Faheem and Arslan opened up about their journey from Kashmir to Mumbai. “Our music was well known in Kashmir, but we felt it wasn’t reaching beyond. One day, I just told Faheem—someone has to step out and make this happen,” said Arslan.

That very day, he quit his job. With limited savings and just 14 days planned in Mumbai, the duo took a leap of faith. “We met Tanishk Bagchi on the 13th day,” Faheem recalled, “and that meeting changed everything.”

Advertisement