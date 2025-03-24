Salaar re-release Box Office Day 1: Prabhas starrer surpasses Tumbbad’s opening; far from Gabbar Singh, Ghilli

Salaar re-release Box Office Day 1: Despite skipping North India for its re-release, the Prabhas starrer 2023 movie Salaar surpassed Tumbbad's re-release opening box office earnings on Friday. The horror fantasy earned ₹1.6 crore on Day 1 of its re-release.

The Prashanth Neel-directed Telugu movie Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, which was originally released in December 2023, was re-released on March 21.

According to the Sacnilk, Salaar re-release achieved a remarkable opening day collection of approximately ₹3.18 crore net in India. With this, Salaar became the highest re-release debut for a Prabhas-starrer film.

Advertisement

The movie was expected to earn an even higher opening, but its lack of release in the North reportedly reduced its potential. Sacnilk said the Salaar re-release is “easily the biggest opening for a re-release title in India in 2025.”

However, its Day 1 earnings were much less than those of the biggest Bollywood re-release opener and the highest re-run grosser, Sanam Teri Kasam ( ₹5.35 crore), Pawan Kalyan's Gabbar Singh ( ₹6 crore), and Vijay's Ghilli ( ₹5 crore).

According to a Pinkvilla report, Salaar was previously re-released in October 2024 and witnessed an underwhelming response at the time.

Also Read | Bollywood rides on movie re-releases; flops find new life

Why was Salaar re-released without any special occasion? According to media reports, Hombale Films brought back Salaar because no new Telugu films were lined up for the weekend.

Advertisement

How is Salaar re-release doing among the masses?

According to a Pinkvilla report, Salaar re-release has aged very well with the masses. Though the Prabhas starrer might not have worked to its full potential, Salaar's repeat value has been tremendous on OTT, which is its biggest force.

On social media, Prabhas and Salaar became top trends, as fans danced and crowds cheered inside the cinema halls.

Co-starring Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaaran, the gritty action drama is expected to do well in its re-release.

How much did Salaar earn during its original run? According to Sacnilk, during its original run, the action blockbuster earned approximately ₹618 crore at the worldwide box office, including ₹488 crore in India.

It was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023.

Advertisement

Highest-grossing re-release title Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released in February this year during Valentine's Week. The 2016 romantic drama, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, earned over ₹5.30 crore on its first day back in theatres—a record opening for a Hindi re-release.