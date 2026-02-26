Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father ‘stable, out of danger’ reveals actor's co-star

It's been over a week since veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was hospitalised in Mumbai. Khan, who is also the father of superstar Salman Khan, suffered a haemorrhage and was put on ventilator support. Sharing his health update, Salman Khan's co-star Daisy Shah said that Salim Khan is out of danger.

Salim Khan out of danger Talking to Filmygyan, Daisy Shah said, “I couldn’t meet Salim sir, but I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family. Salim sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well; it was a success, and he is under observation. But he is out of danger.”

He was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after his health deteriorated. He is currently recuperating in the ICU, as shared by Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan on Salim Khan Aamir Khan, who was among the many to visit the hospital, shared that he could not meet Salim Khan as he was in the ICU. "I went to meet Salim Sahab, and we are all praying that he recovers soon. Since he is in the ICU, I couldn't meet him personally, but I sat with the family. Alvira ji tells me every day that his health is improving. We are all praying that he returns home soon and that his health fully recovers," the actor told reporters on Wednesday evening.

Aamir Khan was with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, during the visit.

Besides Aamir, Sanjay Dutt, Javed Akhtar and Shah Rukh Khan were among the others to visit Khan and his family in the hospital.

What happened to Salim Khan Dr Jalil D Parkar, who has been treating Salim Khan with others, updated the media last week that the screenwriter suffered a brain haemorrhage. He clarified that no surgery was performed.

"There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure which we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage, which was very minimal, which did not require any surgical intervention."

"There was no need for any surgery," he added.

"His blood pressure was high for which we treated him and we had to put him on a ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. Now the ventilator was put as a safeguard so that his situation doesn't get worse. So it is not that he is critical," he also said.

“We did the investigations that were required and today we have done a small procedure on him, I will not go into the details. The procedure done is called DSA (digital subtraction angiography). The procedure has been accomplished, he is fine and stable and shifted back to ICU. By tomorrow, we hope to get him off the ventilator. All in all, he is doing quite well.”

Since then, doctors have refrained from sharing any further statements about Salim Khan's health to maintain the privacy of the family.

The Khan family has not yet issued a statement.