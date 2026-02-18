Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father undergoes surgery after haemorrhage, put on ventilator

Bollywood's veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, underwent surgery on Tuesday. He was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after his health deteriorated.

Salim Khan on ventilator support According to the Indian Express, the 90-year-old veteran is currently kept on a ventilator.

Hospital officials confirmed to the outlet that Salim Khan was brought in around 8.30 am on Tuesday after suffering a haemorrhage. Soon after, Salman Khan was spotted in the hospital premises.

Salim Khan undergoes surgery “He has undergone surgery and is now kept on a ventilator. His condition is stable now. At 11am on Wednesday, we will issue a press bulletin with the consent of the family and relatives,” Dr Jalil Parkar from the hospital was quoted regarding Salim Khan's surgery.

Health update on Salman Khan's father “He is stable but under close observation with regard to his clinical status,” the doctor further shared a health update.

Salman Khan and family visit hospital In a viral paparazzi video, Salman Khan was seen leaving the hospital with heavy security on Tuesday morning. He was wearing a simple black T-shirt and a cap. He was surrounded by his security personnel.

However, the superstar did not speak with the media stationed outside the hospital.

Besides Salman Khan, other members of the Khan family were also spotted at the hospital. While Salim Khan's son-in-law Aayush Sharma were snapped arriving at the hospital, others including Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri were also seen.

Meanwhile, the Khan family is yet to issue a statement regarding Salim Khan's health.

Social media is filled with fans expressing concerns and extending prayers for Khan's speedy recovery.