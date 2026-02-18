Salim Khan not critical, doctor debunks reports around Salman Khan's father's health: ‘On ventilator as a safeguard’

Superstar Salman Khan's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, is currently stable and under close observation. He has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital since Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, Dr Jalil D Parkar shared an update on Khan's health, saying that the veteran screenwriter is likely to be off the ventilator tomorrow.

Salim Khan's doctor shares his health update Talking about putting Salim Khan on ventilator support, the pulmonologist treating the veteran clarified that his health hasn't worsened as many assume.

Salim Khan undergoes DSA Dr Parkar told the media, as quoted by PTI, “His blood pressure was high for which we treated him and we had to put him on a ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. Now the ventilator was put as a safeguard so that his situation doesn't get worse. So it is not that he is critical.”

"We did the investigations that were required and today we have done a small procedure on him, I will not go into the details. The procedure done is called DSA (digital subtraction angiography). The procedure has been accomplished, he is fine and stable and shifted back to ICU. By tomorrow, we hope to get him off the ventilator. All in all, he is doing quite well," the doctor added.

Watch:

Did Salim Khan suffer brain haemorrhage? When asked whether Salman Khan's father suffered a brain haemorrhage, the doctor confirmed it. “Unko thoda haemorrhage hua tha (there was minimal brain haemorrhage), which we've tackled. No surgery is required,” he said.

Salim Khan, 90, is being treated at the hospital by a team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia. All of them have been attending the Bollywood veteran following his sudden hospitalisation.

Celebs meet Salim Khan As concern over Khan's health grew, the Khan family was spotted rushing to the hospital. Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan, Atul Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan have been snapped outside the hospital along with others.

Salim Khan's wives, Salma Khan and Helen, were also seen visiting the hospital

His long-time associate and collaborator, Javed Akhtar, also paid him a visit at the hospital. Sanjay Dutt also visited Khan on Wednesday morning.

Earlier in the day, Yusuf Pathan extended prayers for Khan's speedy recovery. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Pathan wrote, “Praying for the speedy recovery of Salim Khan Sahab. Wishing him strength and good health during this difficult time. My thoughts are with Salman Khan and the entire family.”