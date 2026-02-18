Salim Khan undergoes DSA after brain haemorrhage: What is the procedure and how does it work? A doctor explains risks

Superstar Salman Khan's father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan suffered a brain haemorrhage. He was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning, where he underwent a procedure called digital subtraction angiography (DSA). On Wednesday, Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating him, shared his health update and revealed that Khan has been shifted to the ICU after the procedure.

Salim Khan undergoes DSA The doctor said, “Today we have done a small procedure on him. I will not go into the details. The procedure done is called DSA (digital subtraction angiography). The procedure has been accomplished, he is fine and stable and shifted back to the ICU. By tomorrow, we hope to get him off the ventilator. All in all, he is doing quite well.”

Advertisement

What is DSA, aka digital subtraction angiography? So, what is DSA? Digital subtraction angiography, one of the most trusted medical procedures, is a specialised fluoroscopic imaging technique used in interventional radiology to clearly visualise blood vessels. It uses computerised X-rays to subtract bones and soft tissues from images, producing high-resolution, real-time views of arteries and veins to diagnose aneurysms, vascular tumours, and blockages in the brain, neck, and limbs.

Explaining more about the procedure in focus, Dr Deep Das, Neurologist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, shared with Live Mint, “DSA works on a simple but powerful principle.”

Why choose DSA? How does it work? Dr Das explained, “After a contrast dye is introduced into the bloodstream, X-ray images are taken before and after the injection. Using digital technology, background structures like skull bones are subtracted from the final image, leaving only the clear, detailed outline of the blood vessels. This allows neurologists to identify aneurysms, blockages, or abnormal connections that might otherwise go unnoticed even with modern scans.”

Advertisement

Doctors opt for DSA for its unique ability to show the brain’s blood flow almost as if it were unfolding right before our eyes. It is used by neurologists for real-time precision to study stroke-causing clots, delicate vessel malformations, or early signs of bleeding.

“In many cases, it helps them choose the safest and most effective treatment plans, whether through medication, close monitoring, or specialised procedures,” added Dr Das.

According to the doctor, digital subtraction angiography is especially valuable in the fight against stroke.

“By revealing exactly where a blood vessel is narrowed or blocked, it helps neurologists decide how urgently to act and which therapy offers the best chance of recovery. In some patients, DSA can uncover subtle vascular problems even when other scans appear normal, improving early detection and prevention,” said Dr Das. For patients and families, this means faster answers and more targeted treatments.

Advertisement

Risks DSA is generally safe, but carries potential risks, with overall complication rates often below 2.5%, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

Major risks include hematoma or bleeding at the puncture site, contrast-induced kidney damage, vessel injury, stroke (ischemic or hemorrhagic), and allergic reactions.