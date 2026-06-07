Salim Kumar dies at 56; Mammootty, V D Satheesan lead tributes as Malayalam cinema mourns

National Award-winning Malayalam actor and filmmaker Salim Kumar passed away on the night of 6 June at a private hospital in Kochi following a cardiac arrest. He was 56. The veteran performer had been receiving treatment for multiple health complications and was placed on ventilator support after his condition deteriorated earlier that day. His death has triggered an outpouring of grief from colleagues, political leaders and admirers across the world.

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Long battle with health issues According to an Indian Express report, Salim Kumar had been struggling with several serious medical conditions over the years, including liver cirrhosis, kidney-related ailments and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

He had previously undergone a liver transplant after being diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. The actor was admitted to hospital when his health worsened, and doctors placed him on ventilator support as part of his treatment. Despite medical efforts, he suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday night.

His passing marks the end of a remarkable career that spanned decades and left an indelible impact on Malayalam cinema.

Tributes pour in from film fraternity Soon after news of his death broke, members of the Malayalam film industry paid heartfelt tributes to the actor.

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Veteran actor Mammootty shared an emotional message on social media.

He Tweeted, "ചിരിക്കുകയും ചിരിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചിന്തിക്കുകയും ചിന്തിപ്പിക്കുകയും ഇടയ്ക്ക് കരയുകയും കരയിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്ത സലീം നി ഇപ്പോൾ കരയിപ്പിക്കുക മാത്രമാണ്...........

തീരാത്ത സങ്കടം ആയി സഹോദരാ നിന്റെ വിയോഗം..."

("Salim, who laughed and made others laugh, who thought and made others think, who cried and made others cry in between, is now only making us cry... Brother, your loss has become an endless sorrow.")

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Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan reflected on his close association with the actor and praised his artistic versatility.

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He tweeted, "He wasn’t just the prince of laughter to me — #SalimKumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress.

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A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a brother."

Industry members visit hospital Several prominent figures from the Malayalam film fraternity visited the hospital after Salim Kumar's demise, according to reports.

Among those who paid their respects were actor Dileep, actor and MLA Ramesh Pisharody, and filmmaker-actor Nadirshah.

Fans remember an unforgettable legacy Fans across social media also mourned the loss of the actor, remembering both his iconic comic roles and critically acclaimed dramatic performances.

One fan tweeted, "can never forget this emotional jolt I felt a decade ago while watching Anwar Rasheed's BRIDGE in KERALA CAFE. Rest easy to Salim Kumar, one of my favourite proofs of the saying that actors who can do comedy can do anything."

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Another wrote, "sreenivasan, Salim Kumar, mamukoya, etc these legends Their characters their dialogue never fades away. THANK YOU ALL"

From scene-stealing comic performances to award-winning character roles, Salim Kumar built a legacy that resonated with audiences across generations and secured his place among Malayalam cinema's most celebrated actors.

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