Salma Hayek debuts on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover at 58, internet says ‘age is just a number’

Actor Salma Hayek made it to the prestigious Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover on Tuesday. Talking about gracing the magazine cover in her late 50s, she shared that while she could choose to retire, she won’t because she doesn’t want to miss out on this moment in her life and career.

Salma Hayek on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover The 58-year-old actress made a splash with her timeless beauty in a green swimsuit, decked up with Jacquie Aiche jewellery in a pool for the magazine's 2025 issues, which will be out on May 17.

Reacting to her cover image, a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Age is just a number.” “She's beautiful,” added another one in comments.

Salma Hayek on being at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover at 58 Talking about her surprise at landing the cover much later in her career, she told the magazine, “I remember being young—so long ago—and always looking forward to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, wondering who would be featured. I never imagined I’d be one of them because I didn’t look like a model.” She added, “If someone had told me I’d be in it at 58, I’d have thought they were crazy. But the world has changed—and that’s what makes it exciting.”

Salma Hayek: I could retire… “I feel so fortunate that I am part of a generation that has been able to really experience very tangible change,” she also added. “I could retire, but I don’t want to miss out on this time. I fought for it, you know, and I’ve been part of it, and I think it's really remarkable that a magazine like Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] says that it’s O.K., maybe even cool, to be past 50 and still be able to feel not just sexy, but for me, to be free and not be self-conscious of your body like you have to hide.”

“I don’t see why, after a certain age, we have to retract ourselves from embracing life to the fullest,” The House of Gucci fame concluded.

Salma Hayek is among the four celebrities to debut on the cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She will be seen alongside LSU sensation Livvy Dunne, 22, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, 24, and model Lauren Chan, 35.