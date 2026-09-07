Salma Hayek net worth: Inside the actress' fortune, luxury brands, real estate holdings, jewellery and life at 60

Salma Hayek turned 60 on 2 September as one of the few actors whose career tells two very different stories at once.

There is Salma Hayek, the Mexican actor who crossed from telenovelas into Hollywood at a time when leading roles for Latina women were scarce. Then there is Salma Hayek Pinault, the global celebrity who moves comfortably through the worlds of luxury fashion, high jewellery and international business.

Salma Hayek's net worth Long before her marriage to French businessman François-Henri Pinault placed her inside one of the world's most influential luxury families, Hayek had already built a formidable career and a considerable fortune of her own.

Her journey began in Mexico, where she became a major television star through the telenovela Teresa. Hollywood was the much bigger gamble. Hayek moved to Los Angeles, learnt English and entered an industry that had limited imagination when it came to casting Latina actors in leading roles.

The breakthrough eventually came.

Her iconic career in Hollywood Robert Rodriguez's Desperado, alongside Antonio Banderas, introduced her to a much wider audience. From Dusk Till Dawn, Fools Rush In, Dogma and Wild Wild West followed. But Frida changed the scale of her career.

Hayek spent years helping bring the story of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo to the screen, ultimately starring in and producing the 2002 film. Her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, making her the first Mexican woman nominated in the category. It also cemented her status as something more than a Hollywood actor with international appeal. Hayek had become a creative force capable of getting stories made.

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She has continued to move between blockbuster films, comedies, drama and television while also building her career as a producer. Her longevity has become part of her legacy. Hayek did not simply find a place in Hollywood. She stayed, adapted and expanded her role within the industry.

That career is also the foundation of her own wealth.

Celebrity wealth estimates should always be treated cautiously because they are not independently audited. However, widely cited estimates place Hayek's personal net worth at around $200 million. Her fortune is attributed to decades of acting, producing, television work, endorsements and business ventures.

Her real estate holdings The luxury surrounding Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault is perhaps most visible in the homes associated with the couple.

Their best-known American property has been in Bel Air, one of Los Angeles' most exclusive neighbourhoods. Hayek bought the estate from actor Kelsey Grammer in 2007 for a reported $13.5 million. The property, which stood on nearly an acre of land, had been expanded to include nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, along with a swimming pool and sweeping views across Los Angeles.

The house was already substantial, but Hayek and Pinault reportedly had even bigger plans.

In 2019, documents filed with Los Angeles authorities showed plans to demolish the existing residence and replace it with a much larger, nearly 17,500-square-foot home. The proposed project included more than 10,000 square feet above ground and an additional underground level, reflecting the scale of the couple's ambitions for the property.

The couple's relationship with the property later appeared to change. Reports in 2020 said Hayek and Pinault had moved out of the longtime Bel Air residence as plans surrounding its redevelopment progressed.

Hayek has also retained a connection to a more modest home from the earlier stages of her Hollywood career.

She bought a ranch-style property in the Hollywood Hills in 1996 for a reported $537,500 and used it as her primary Los Angeles residence for almost a decade before moving to Bel Air. Built in 1962, the single-storey home featured an open layout, high beamed ceilings and large windows. Rather than selling it after moving into a larger property, Hayek later placed the house on the rental market.

Beyond California, Hayek and Pinault's lifestyle has long been international. They have been linked to residences or extended stays in London, Paris and the French countryside, although the ownership structure of those properties is not always publicly clear.

What famous cars does she own? Unlike their property portfolio, there is no reliably documented public inventory of the cars personally owned by Hayek and Pinault. Several luxury and celebrity websites have published lists of vehicles allegedly linked to the actress, but those claims are not consistently supported by primary sources or major reporting. Their real estate holdings, however, offer a clearer picture of the couple's international lifestyle.

Her ambassadorship career Her commercial career has extended well beyond films. Hayek has worked with major brands during her decades in the public eye, including Revlon, Avon and Mango, while her position as a global fashion figure has also made her a natural fit for luxury campaigns and partnerships.

Jewellery, in particular, has become an unmistakable part of Hayek's public image.

She is closely associated with Pomellato, the Italian fine jewellery house, and has appeared in campaigns and public events wearing high jewellery from within the wider Kering luxury universe. On red carpets, Hayek is regularly seen in elaborate diamond and gemstone pieces, often turning jewellery into one of the defining elements of her appearance rather than a simple accessory.

Her 60th birthday celebration offered another example. Hayek marked the occasion in a floral dress paired with a striking diamond necklace featuring colourful stones and dangling gems, continuing the extravagant jewellery aesthetic that has become familiar to audiences who follow her red-carpet appearances.

The luxury surrounding Hayek is often linked to her marriage, and understandably so.

Does her marriage to François-Henri Pinault affect her net worth? Since 2009, she has been married to François-Henri Pinault, the chairman and chief executive associated with Kering and the wider Pinault business empire. Kering's portfolio includes some of the most recognisable names in luxury, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta.

But Hayek has been particularly clear about one aspect of their marriage: her money is not simply folded into her husband's.

She and Pinault have previously said they keep their finances separate, despite their combined access to extraordinary wealth. Hayek has spoken about enjoying earning her own money and continuing to build her personal fortune, making financial independence an important distinction in the public understanding of her life with one of France's richest business families.

What is François-Henri Pinault's net worth? Pinault's personal fortune is itself difficult to pin down because estimates vary according to the valuation method and the difference between his individual assets and the wider family's holdings. Celebrity wealth estimates have placed his personal wealth in the billions, while Forbes values François Pinault and his family's combined fortune at about $26.7 billion.

At 60, Hayek's life is surrounded by extraordinary luxury. The brands, jewellery, fashion and wealth are impossible to separate from the world she now inhabits. Her personal fortune, however, began elsewhere.