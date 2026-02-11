Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan backing Rajpal Yadav, jailed actor's manager says

After Sonu Sood urged Bollywood celebs to extend support to Rajpal Yadav, several other celebrities have stepped up to help the jailed actor. Yadav's manager revealed that A-listers like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan reached out to help Yadav.

Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and more help Rajpal Yadav Sharing Yadav's reaction to the warm support, the manager revealed to the Indian Express, "A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan—he too reached out. Ratan Nain, Varun Dhawan… many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Rajpal Yadav to get bail soon in cheque bounce case? Hearing tomorrow

Goldie was also asked whether Rajpal had sought help before surrendering himself. To this, the actor's manager refused to comment. “I would not like to comment on that,” he said. However, he added, "The good thing is that after his situation worsened, the industry has stood behind him like a rock—and that should be appreciated. Everyone has made commitments, but such transactions don’t happen overnight.”

Rajpal Yadav's bail hearing As Rajpal Yadav's bail plea has been submitted by his counsel, his bail hearing is scheduled for tomorrow.

Hoping for the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor's release soon, Goldie added, “Mentally, the family has to remain strong. Rajpal Bhai himself is very strong, and that strength runs in the family. There are also several celebrations lined up at home, with family functions scheduled later in February. Everyone wants Rajpal Bhai to be out by then. Hopefully, he should be out by tomorrow.”

Advertisement

FWICE appeal to producers, directors, artists Recently, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also came forward to stand by Yadav who is currently in jail, serving his 6-months of imprisonment.

According to the official statement, FWICE appealed to "all producers, directors, artists, technicians, associations, and well-wishers to extend their moral and financial support to help Shri Rajpal Yadav resolve his liabilities and regain his freedom, dignity, and peace of mind."

“Members and well-wishers willing to offer monetary assistance may contribute directly to Shri Rajpal Yadav or route their support through FWICE. The Federation assures complete transparency, and any funds received will be responsibly consolidated and handed over to assist him in settling his dues at the earliest,” it further stated.

Advertisement

Why did Rajpal Yadav surrender Yadav surrendered after failed to comply with the surrender deadline fixed by Delhi High Court, after repeated violations of undertakings regarding payment of settlement in the cheque bounce case.

Lawyer representing the actor submitted that Yadav was ready to deposit ₹25 lakh. Reportedly, both parties had tentatively agreed on a repayment schedule for the remaining dues.

However, the Court declined to grant any relief to Rajpal Yadav.

Following the Court's remark, Yadav's counsel informed the bench that the actor would surrender at Tihar Jail later on February 5.