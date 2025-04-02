Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to come together for rustic actioner Ganga Ram, filming begins soon: Report

After Sikandar, Salman Khan is all set with an upcoming action entertainer. This time, he will be reuniting with Sanjay Dutt onscreen. Both the actors had individually confirmed the same some time back.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt film As per a report of Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's film is titled as Ganga Ram. Billed as a rustic action film, Ganga Ram is said to be directed by debutant Krish Ahir who previously worked on films by Salman Khan.

Ganga Ram Talking about the film, the portal quoted a source saying: “Salman and Sanju are coming together for a rustic action film titled Ganga Ram, with the duo in the titular role. It's a film developed by Salman and his SKF team in-house, and everyone is very excited to get back the OG's on the big screen in the action set-up. When Salman's team told the one-line to Sanjay, he was also more than excited to partner and join forces with Salman on a two-hero film.”

"Ganga Ram aims to bring in the mass audience to the big screen like never before, as it would celebrate the two giants - Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt - together. The tale is loaded with macho elements, and both of them have Alpha Male characteristics," the source also added.

Reportedly, Ganga Ram will hit the shooting floors sometime in June or July 2025.

The will is said to be produced by Salman Khan Films. However, the report also claimed that Salman and his team are yet to rope in another studio as a partner in this project to ensure there's no compromise on the budget of the film.

Salman Khan's upcoming films During the promotion of Sikandar, Salman had announced his collaboration with Sanjay. He said that a film with Sanjay is on the cards and called it ‘rustic, next level.' He also shared that he has two other films in the pipeline. This includes his much-awaited reunion with Sooraj Barjatya.

Salman also updated fans that Tiger vs Pathaan, with Shah Rukh Khan, is not happening “right now.”

Salman Khan and Sanjay last appeared together in the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. Previously, they were seen together in films like Chal Mere Bhai (2000) and Saajan (1991). Besides this, they keep appearing in each other's films in special cameos over the years.