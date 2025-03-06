Bollywood actor Salman Khan is likely to collaborate with Jawan director Atlee soon for a mega-budget film. However, in the latest update, it seems fans have to wait longer than expected for the upcoming pan-India entertainer. The film is reportedly a two-hero story where Salman will be seen with a major star from the south film industry.

Salman and Atlee's film pushed due to Rajinikanth Now multiple reports suggest that the film, titled A6 for the time being, has been put on the back burner due to conflicts with Rajinikanth’s dates.

Pinkvilla reported an industry source claiming, "A6 with Salman Khan was always planned as a Two Hero Project and the intent was to rope in two top names from the North and South to justify the mammoth budget of ₹650 crore. While Salman Khan okayed the film, Atlee and Sun Pictures were confident to rope in either of Kamal Haasan or Rajinikanth for the film. The conversations with both the giants of Tamil Cinema continued for over 6 months, but the things didn’t fall in place for multiple reasons.”

A6 was initially planned with Kamal Haasan in the lead alongside Salman. However, Kamal opted out of the film after which Rajinikanth was brought in. Now, the makers are struggling with the Tamil superstar's dates for the film schedule.

Kamal Haasan passed Salman, Atlee's A6: Report “While Kamal Haasan wasn’t too sure about playing the role of Salman Khan’s father in the film, Rajinikanth is committed to shooting for Coolie and Jailer 2 until the start of 2026. He is on the verge of green-lighting another project post-Jailer 2, which means his dates are blocked till 2026. After both the conversations fell through, Atlee and Sun Pictures were looking for options all across but couldn’t find an ideal replacement for Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan. They wanted to cast someone who can bring in big revenue from Digital and Satellite in the local language (eg. Rajinikanth / Kamal Haasan in Tamil). Still, the options of senior superstars with that market value was limited,” added the source.

The sources also claimed that the film team also tried to get Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone on board for this budget, but couldn't due to budget constraints. “Conversations were initiated with Sylvester Stallone to play the parallel lead, but the financials didn’t fall into place. The team is still exploring options of casting other international names and the process will take longer than usual due to complexities of contracts and other barriers. After all the attempts, Atlee, Salman and Sun Pictures have decided to team up in the near future, as some films are designed in a way to work out only as a collaboration between the two industries - Either North and South or India and Hollywood - and ambitious things often take time to materialise,” the unnamed sourced was also quoted.

Previously there were reports claiming that the film has been shelved for good. However, it seems like it has been just put on hold for the time being.