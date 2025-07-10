Salman Khan attends ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani's 65th birthday with heavy security. See inside pics

Bollywood star Salman Khan shares a close bond with Sangeeta Bijlani, whom he was once about to marry. On Wednesday night, he attended Sangeeta's birthday bash in Mumbai as she turned 65. Pictures and videos from the party have now surfaced online.

Salman Khan at ex Sangeeta Bijlani's birthday Salman Khan arrived at the party venue in Bandra with his army of security. He rather maintained a serious face instead of smiling for the paparazzi who reached to location to capture Salman and Sangeeta together.

The two were only seen together in pictures shared by Arjun Bijlani.

Salman opted for a casual look in his usual black tee and blue jeans. He sported a new hairstyle and a fresher look, seemingly for his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. He has been undergoing an intense training for the film.

Salman interacts with young fan While he skipped his smile while reaching the venue, his mood changed right after meeting a young fan at the location.

A video of the heartwarming moment has been capturing attention on the internet.

In the video, Salman is seen making a quick stop after seeing a kid. He went on to interact with the child and even posed for pictures with the little one and his mother, who couldn't stop smiling from ear to ear. After the small interaction, the actor made his way to Sangeeta's party in the same building.

Inside pictures of Salman and Sangeeta from party Arjun posted a bunch of inside pictures from Sangeeta's party. The first one features him and his wife with the birthday girl and Salman. It was followed by more moments from the night, but none of them had Salman. Seemingly, Salman left early.

He wrote in the caption of the post: “Happiest birthday @sangeetabijlani9 .. Such a sweet soul . I think Bijlanis are special... day just got better with @beingsalmankhan .. lots of love bhai !!! Wifey u look stunning as always (sic)!"

The celebration was also marked by a special cake-cutting ceremony. A paparazzo video showed Sangeeta happily posing with her birthday cake moments before cutting it.

Salman and Sangeeta dated decades ago after meeting on the sets of an ad shoot. It became one of Salman's longest and most serious relationships and was about to convert into a marriage until they called off their wedding.

Later, Sangeeta married Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996. They finalised their divorce in 2019.