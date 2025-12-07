Salman Khan bashes Baseer Ali ahead of Bigg Boss 19 finale. Fans left divided over actor's tough remarks

As Salman Khan prepares to host the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19, one moment from a recent Weekend Ka Vaar has sparked widespread reaction. Salman openly confronted former contestant Baseer Ali, questioning why — despite his earlier criticism of the show and fellow contestant Nehal Chudasama — he had chosen to return for the finale. The host suggested that Baseer’s decision to attend showed he still needed the platform, a remark that has polarised the audience.

Salman’s criticism stems from remarks Baseer made after his eviction: Baseer had accused the show’s makers of bias and alleged unfair treatment, while also reacting angrily to certain in-house comments and behaviour.

During the show, Salman addressed Baseer directly: if he had so many issues with the producers and the show’s conduct, “why did you still come back for the finale?” This line of questioning exposed the disparity between Baseer’s earlier public criticisms and his decision to attend the finale event — prompting many to question his motives.

Salman’s words — in effect, a public call-out — stirred strong reactions online. Some viewers felt the confrontation was justified; others considered it harsh and unnecessary.

Many fans felt Salman Khan went too far, arguing that the exchange looked harsh and unnecessary.

One viewer wrote, “This was not required 💔 Salman humiliated #BaseerAli.” Another pointed out Baseer’s visibly emotional reaction during the segment, saying, “Salmaan to baseer tum bahar jake bigboss ka burai kr rhe the.. ye show tumhe bahut kuch diya hai. Look at Baseer’s eyes.”

Others, however, sided with Salman, insisting that the host only said what needed to be said. They argued that Baseer’s own behaviour outside the house invited the criticism. One fan expressed this strongly, writing, “The way Salman bashed Baseer Ali, he will remember it for a lifetime. In fact, Salman even said that if you had so many problems or were so upset with the channel and Bigg Boss, then why did you even come to the Grand Finale?”

Another reaction went further, stating, “baseer started crying after salman bajaoed him… this is karma for the black magic allegations idc!”