Salman Khan bashes Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur on Bigg Boss 19: ‘Kisne haq diya aapko...’

This isn't the first time Tanya and Neelam have been criticised for body-shaming Ashnoor over her sudden weight gain. Earlier, a comment of theirs went viral on social media, which fans and celebrities strongly condemned, lashing out at them for being ‘disrespectful’ and ‘mean-spirited’.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published2 Nov 2025, 12:50 PM IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan on set of reality television show Bigg Boss 19
Bollywood actor Salman Khan on set of reality television show Bigg Boss 19(PTI)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took a strong stand against body-shaming and bashed Bigg Boss 19 contestants Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri for making insensitive comments about fellow housemate Ashnoor Kaur.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman was seen confronting Tanya and Neelam about their opinion of Ashnoor. Initially, they both agreed politely, but the host then revealed what they had actually said earlier, where they both compared Ashnoor to a "dinosaur" and a “haathi (elephant)”.

Rebuking them for their insensitive comments, Salman asked: “Ye haq kisne diya aapko ye sab bolne ka? (Who gave you the right to say such things?)”

His words left the contestants silent, while Ashnoor became visibly emotional and said, “Shame on you, Tanya!”

This isn't the first time Tanya and Neelam have been criticised for body-shaming Ashnoor over her sudden weight gain. Earlier, a comment of theirs went viral on social media, which fans and celebrities strongly condemned, lashing out at them for being “disrespectful” and “mean-spirited”.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 has also been winning hearts outside the house, with housemates forming their own camps. The theme for this year is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.'

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm, ahead of its television telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Currently, contestants Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha remain in the race for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama's journey came to an end as Salman confirmed their elimination from the show. The announcement left the housemates shocked, especially at a time when Baseer had been dubbed one of the strong contenders.

The episode also marked the season's second double elimination.

"I am quite shocked myself. But on the basis of the votes, both of you have received the lowest count and thus both of you have to leave the house," Salman said during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

(With ANI inputs)

 
 
