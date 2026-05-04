Salman Khan bid emotional farewell to his close friend Sushil Kumar: ‘This guy has been a brother for 42 years’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Monday shared a deeply emotional note remembering his close friend Sushil Kumar, who passed away recently. The actor, known for his strong personal bonds within and outside the film industry, described Kumar as more than just a friend — calling him a “brother” of over four decades.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan posted a photograph with Sushil Kumar and penned a heartfelt message that reflected on their long-standing relationship and the many memories they built together over the years. His tribute struck a personal chord, highlighting not only their friendship but also Kumar’s outlook towards life.

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In his note, Salman described Sushil Kumar as a person who remained positive and resilient even during the most difficult circumstances. He recalled how Kumar would often reassure those around him with a simple yet powerful phrase: “farak nai painda, sab theek hoga” — loosely translating to “it doesn’t matter, everything will be fine.”

Reflecting on his friend’s personality, Salman wrote that Kumar was “the nicest, kindest, most helpful” individual, who continued to smile, dance and stay stress-free despite facing challenges — be they financial, emotional or physical. The actor emphasised that even when Kumar was struggling, he never allowed negativity to define him.

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“This guy has been a brother for 42 years,” Salman wrote, underlining the depth and longevity of their relationship. He further added that Kumar lived life on his own terms and faced death with extraordinary courage.

In one of the most striking lines of his tribute, Salman wrote, “Sushil Kumar is his name, or at least was his name till five minutes ago. Farewell, bro — lived like a man, fought death like a freaking heavyweight champion.” The message resonated strongly with fans, many of whom flooded the comments section with condolences and messages of support.

Salman Khan also spoke about how he wishes to remember his friend — not with grief, but with joy and laughter. “No tears for you, brother, only memories and laughter,” he wrote, adding that Kumar “died with a smile on his face.”

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The actor’s note also carried a philosophical reflection on life and mortality. He wrote that while everyone’s time is uncertain — “koi pehle, koi baad mein” (some go earlier, some later) — what matters is making life meaningful before it ends. This introspective message struck a universal chord, prompting fans to reflect on the fleeting nature of life.

Ending his tribute on a personal note, Salman added a bittersweet farewell, imagining his friend at peace: “Now enjoy your cigarettes and whisky, cheers bro. Think I am gonna miss ya a bit.” The line, while informal, captured the authenticity of their bond and the void left behind.

The Instagram post quickly gained traction online, with fans and followers expressing grief while also appreciating the honesty and warmth in Salman’s words. Many noted how rare it is for public figures to share such raw and unfiltered emotions on social media.

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On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The project, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is reportedly based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces.

The film will also feature Chitrangada Singh in a key role. Previously referred to as Battle of Galwan, the film is backed by Salman Khan Films and is expected to release soon, although an official date is yet to be announced.