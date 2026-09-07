Salman Khan Bigg Boss 20 fees per episode: Check how his renumeration grew from first appearance till now

Salman Khan and Bigg Boss have become almost inseparable over the years. Since taking over as the host of the Hindi edition with Season 4, the Bollywood star has become the most recognisable face associated with the reality show.

As Bigg Boss enters its 20th season, attention has once again turned to the star host's remuneration. Figures reported by various media outlets over the years suggest that Salman Khan's fee has changed significantly since his first season — although the broadcaster and production companies do not generally publicly disclose his contractual remuneration.

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According to remuneration figures reported by Variety India, Salman Khan earns around ₹200 crore for a full season and currently commands ₹15 crore or more for every weekend. The reported figures highlight the scale of his association with the franchise.

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It is important to note that the figures below are media-reported estimates and not officially confirmed fees.

Salman Khan's reported Bigg Boss fees, Season 4 to 20 Bigg Boss season Reported Salman Khan fee

Season 4 ₹ 2.5 crore per episode

2.5 crore per episode Season 5 ₹ 2.5 crore per episode

2.5 crore per episode Season 6 ₹ 2.5 crore per episode

2.5 crore per episode Season 7 ₹ 5 crore per episode

5 crore per episode Season 8 ₹ 5.5 crore per episode

5.5 crore per episode Season 9 ₹ 6–8 crore per episode

6–8 crore per episode Season 10 ₹ 8–10 crore per episode

8–10 crore per episode Season 11 ₹ 11 crore per episode

11 crore per episode Season 12 ₹ 300 crore for full season

300 crore for full season Season 13 ₹ 200 crore for full season

200 crore for full season Season 14 ₹ 20 crore per episode

20 crore per episode Season 15 ₹ 350 crore for full season ( ₹ 25 crore per episode)

350 crore for full season ( 25 crore per episode) Season 16 ₹ 3.5 crore per episode

3.5 crore per episode Season 17 ₹ 200 crore for full season

200 crore for full season Season 18 ₹ 60 crore per episode

60 crore per episode Season 19 ₹ 100–150 crore for full season

100–150 crore for full season Season 20 ₹ 120 crore for full season The reported figures vary considerably from one season to another, partly because different reports have quoted remuneration as either a per-episode figure or an overall fee for the season.

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Salman Khan became the face of Bigg Boss Before Salman Khan took over, several prominent Bollywood names had hosted the Hindi version of Bigg Boss.

Arshad Warsi hosted the first season, followed by Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan in subsequent seasons. Farah Khan also hosted the special Bigg Boss Halla Bol edition.

According to Bollywood Life, Arshad Warsi was reportedly paid ₹20 lakh per episode for the first season. Shilpa Shetty, who hosted Season 2, was reportedly paid ₹15 lakh per episode.

Farah Khan was reportedly paid ₹10 lakh per episode for Bigg Boss Halla Bol.

Salman Khan took over from Season 4 and went on to establish a long-running association with the franchise. His weekend appearances, particularly Weekend Ka Vaar, became a central part of the show's format.

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How has Salman Khan's fee changed? The reported numbers show a broad rise in the remuneration associated with Salman Khan over the years, although they should not be treated as a precise year-on-year salary progression.

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For the early seasons, reports commonly quoted a per-episode fee. Later reports increasingly cited large amounts for an entire season, making direct comparisons difficult.

For instance, the reported ₹2.5 crore-per-episode figure for Season 4 cannot be directly compared with a ₹120 crore full-season estimate for Season 20 without knowing the number of episodes covered by each contract and the terms of the respective deals.

This distinction is particularly important when assessing claims about how much the actor's fee has "grown".

Who owns and produces Bigg Boss? According to JioStar, Bigg Boss is owned and produced by Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India.

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The franchise has expanded beyond the Hindi edition, with multiple regional versions and celebrity hosts over the years. However, Salman Khan's long-running association with the Hindi version has made him particularly closely identified with the show's brand.

As Season 20 gets underway, his reported remuneration remains a point of interest for viewers — even as the exact terms of his deal remain undisclosed publicly.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.