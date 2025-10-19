Salman Khan, Bigg Boss face backlash over ‘bias’ in handling remarks on Farrhana: ‘Evict Amaal Mallik’

Social media is upset after Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 19. While host Salman Khan gave "last warning' to Amaal Mallik after his remarks on Farrhana Bhatt, netizens feel that it wasn't enough. Many have begun trending hashtags like ‘Boycott Amaal Mallik’ and ‘Evict Amaal Mallik’ on social media after accusing the makers of the show and the host of ‘whitewashing’ the singer's image.

Salman Khan, Bigg Boss face backlash from netizens During Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar, Mallik's father, music composer Daboo Mallik, also appeared on the show. He was seen requesting his son after his outburst in the previous episodes. The singer was seen teary-eyed during the intervention.

Reacting to the episode, many expressed their dissatisfaction with Khan and the show.

A user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Shame on the makers of Bigg Boss 19 and specially Salman Khan! Whitewashing a fraud shameless person and bringing his father to support him! Amaal Malik Bachchao Yojana! (sic)”

Another wrote, “@BeingSalmanKhan sir, we understand that people misjudged you. But in Amaal’s case there’s no scope for misjudgment as the entire nation saw exactly what he did. There’s video evidence on NTV! So the struggle is not the same! BOYCOTT AMAAL MALIK (sic).”

“Nepo kid is filled with filth. BOYCOTT AMAAL MALIK,” said yet another.

One more posted, “see #AmaalMallik is still getting some special treatment by @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss.”

Someone mentioned, "Remember when Gautam Gulati got boycotted for calling Tanna "bi*ch"? Remember when Sid Dey was badly bashed for passing derogatory comments on Shehnaaz? Amaal Mallik used the r word and it was completely ignored. Look at how far we have come (sic)."

Reflecting similar thoughts, Reddit users also slammed the makers and Salman Khan over the issue.

An excerpt from a post read: “This WKW was just PATHETIC. Called his father for white washing that pathetic good for nothing man. “WITH AMAAL TILL THE END” is TRENDING on Twitter. Men like Amaal Malik and hosts like Salman Khan should not be able to get away with the way they have acted (sic).”

“What the hell! I can’t believe the blatant bias. Salman, I knew you’re biased but this is really sad (sic),” another post read.

Amaal Mallik vs Farrhana Bhatt Mallik and Bhatt are seen clashing with each other in the house multiple times. In the latest, Farrhana Bhatt tore a letter sent by Neelam Giri’s parents during a captaincy task. While it was a part of the task, Mallik later snatched food from her and even broke her plate.

He also made a derogatory remark about Bhatt's mother.

Previously, Amaal Mallik misbehaved with Bhatt as well. As Farrhana Bhatt called the singer “B-grade”, he replied, “Tu aur teri maa B-grade. Tujhe aur teri maa ko koi C-grade movie mein bhi kaam nahi dega (You and your mother are B-grade. No one will give you or your mother work in C-grade movies).”

Salman Khan to Amaal Mallik on Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan told Amaal Mallik, “Rozi-roti oopar waale ne diya hai (God gave us food and livelihood). Who gave you the right to go and snatch the plate from her? Aap Farrhana ki maa par gaye, aapko kya lagta hai, aap justified ho? Aap sahi ho (You spoke against her mother, do you think you're justified?)”

The singer justified his behaviour by saying that he “got very triggered" by Bhatt.

Daboo Malik on Bigg Boss 19 Daboo Malik told his son, “Main baap hoon, aur main kehne aaya hoon ki tu lad-jhagad lekin apni zabaan ko under the belt mat jaane de beta. Mere maathe pe mat likh de ki tu iss tarah se behave kar raha hai (I'm your father, and I've come to say that fight, but don't let your words go under the belt. Don't let others blame me for your behaviour).” He was then seen wiping his tears. Amaal, too, broke down and apologised.