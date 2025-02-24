Salman Khan’s biggest flop earned only ₹38 lakh in 2 weeks; can you guess the name?

Salman Khan is undeniably one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood, and he is known for his massive fan following and biggest box office hits. However, like every great actor, Salman, too, has faced a few setbacks with his films that underperformed at the box office. Released in 2007, Marigold directed by Willard Carroll, featured Helen and American actor Ali Larter and was released in both Hindi and English.

Salman Khan's biggest flop Marigold is a romantic musical comedy, the first and last Bollywood stint for Willard Carroll. The film revolves around Ali Larter as an American actor who comes to Mumbai for a film project which later gets cancelled. However, she manages a small part in a Bollywood musical and falls in love with a choreographer, Prem, played by Salman Khan. Helen played the role of Prem's grandmother. The film was reportedly made on a big budget of ₹19 crore.

Marigold's failure However, Marigold reportedly struggled at the box office, earning only ₹21 lakh on its opening day. It recorded only ₹38 lakhs in two weeks and later stopped at ₹1.27 crore at the domestic box office. Worldwide, the Salman Khan film minted only $250K, with a worldwide gross of around ₹2 crore, as per reports.

Willard Carroll with films like The Runestone, Playing by Heart, and Tom's Midnight Garden before Marigold, stepped back from filmmaking altogether after 2007. Marigold was his last film as a director. He also left writing and producing films as well.

On the other hand, actor Ali Larter, was never seen in any Bollywood. Ali is best known for playing supporting roles in hits like Legally Blonde, Final Destination, and the TV show Heroes. She rose to fame with time after starring in Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife and Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.

