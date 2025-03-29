Salman Khan breaks silence on rumours about not taking work seriously, arriving late on sets: ‘Got a lot of other work’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has responded to several claims about his work ethic for the first time. While many believe that Salman doesn't take his work seriously, rumours also claim that Salman often arrives late on the film sets. Addressing the same, Salman revealed why some start working early in the day, he starts late due to his busy schedule.

Salman Khan on claims of arriving late on sets Talking to India Today, Salman said, “There are many stories about me coming late and not being serious about my work. I have done more than 100 films, more than anyone else apart from my senior actors. It wouldn’t be possible to achieve this if I were constantly late or leaving early. There is a discipline 100 per cent, but my timings are as such.

Advertisement

“Some people start working at 6 am, I start around 11:30- 12 because I've got a lot of other work to do, like signing a lot of papers, making calls, and working out. Then I have to come back, relax, have my coffee, and understand the scene. She (Rashmika Mandanna) knows that once I am there on the set, I don’t even go back to the van or even sit. They set up a tent wherever needed, and I stay there.”

Salman Khan reacts to rumours about not putting effort at work Salman also said there are assumptions about him not putting an effort at work.

Calling them not true, he said, "I have friends who would like to share these moments that I have my timings. For them, it's like complimenting me, but then what happens with that is you're scaring people away from working with me. It gives the impression that I don’t have to put in much effort. They feel that ‘He just stands, goes, and does his own thing.’ But that’s not true. There’s a lot of hard work which is not visible. I don’t try to show it, but mentally, constantly my mind is working, especially on scenes and emotions. Since I am a writer's son, thinking and analysing come naturally to me.”

Advertisement

Rashmika on working with Salman During the conversation, Salman Khan's co-star Rashmika also shared how she had a different experience while working with the superstar, unlike what people told her about him before.

Rashmika said she had heard a lot of stories about Salman, which she now doesn't believe. “He has been there every day on the set. So when I saw this, I thought what I'm hearing and what I'm seeing are two different things. This is the reality and I don't understand why there's so much commotion around,” she also said.

Rashmika and Salman are working together for the first time in their upcoming film Sikandar. It is directed by A. R. Murugadoss.

Sikandar will release on March 30.