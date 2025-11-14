Salman Khan calls Dharamendra father as he opens up about veteran actor's health: ‘Hope he will come back’

Veteran actor Dharmendra was recently discharged from the hospital after being admitted for more than a week. Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was among the first ones to visit Dharmendra at the hospital, shared an update.

Addressing Dharmendra as his “father”, Khan shared that he is praying for his recovery.

Salman Khan was recently at a press conference in Qatar before kickstarting his Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded. At the event, he was asked to name his inspiration behind fitness. To this, he quickly named Dharmendra and talked about his love for him.

Salman Khan on Dharmendra In a video, someone is seen asking Khan about his fitness inspiration. In reply, the superstar said, "Mere aane se pehle do-teen shaks the, aur unmein se awaal the Dharam ji (There were 2-three people, and Dharmendra was the most important one among them”.

“He is my father, that's the end. I love that man and I just hope that he will come back," he added about he veteran who is currently recuperating at his home.

The crowd erupted in cheers after “Long live Dharam ji” was said by the influencer who questioned Khan.

Watch video:

Dharmendra health update On Wednesday, Dharmendra was released from the hospital. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

On Thursday, Dharmendra's son, actor Sunny Deol, lashed out at photographers and paparazzi who gathered outside his Juhu home, where the veteran is receiving treatment.

His outburst was captured in a video which went viral on social media. In it, Deol, with folded hands, urged everyone to respect the family’s privacy.

Besides this, a video of ailing Dharmendra was also leaked online.

Reportedly shot by a hospital staff member, the video showed the senior actor in bed while his family grieved by his side. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were also seen among them. It is said that the breach of the family’s privacy is being investigated.

Meanwhile, the coverage of Dharmendra's hospitalisation was seemingly criticised by Amitabh Bachchan after Karan Johar.

In a cryptic post, Bachchan wrote on his blog, “No ethics .. no sense of responsibility .. just an avenue of personal gain, without any consideration of the moment ..Disturbing and disgusting ..”