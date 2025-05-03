Salman Khan changes after taking a couple of drinks; Mika Singh reveals how Bhai behaves

Bollywood playback singer Mika Singh has made a big revelation about the “warm” superstar Salman Khan. The singer said Salman Khan is a changed person after he has had a few drinks.

During a recent podcast interaction, Mika Singh said that after just 2 drinks, Salman Khan starts treating him like his older brother.

“Mujhe jab bhi mauka milta hain Salman Khan bhai se milne ka, toh woh bohot open ho jaate hain. Do drink ke baad woh aisa karte hain jaisa main unka bada bhai hoon,” he shared.

Mika, who has collaborated with the superstar for several of his old hits, highlighted Salman Khan's ability to make someone feel warm and welcome. He said the warmth is likely an intentional attempt to make the other person feel of the same stature.

“Ya shayad main Salman Khan sir ke level ka hoon. Woh aisa realise karate hain.”

However, Mika Singh added caution and said one should be careful of their boundaries with Salman, irrespective of how many drinks they share with the star: “Lekin aapko pata hona chahiye, chahe woh 2 peg ho ya 4 peg, ki woh Salman Khan hain! Toh agar apko ye pata rahega toh aap kabhi maar nahi khaoge.”

Mika also shared that Salman loves calling people in the middle of the night, so much so that he gets upset if they don't pick up.

Recalling a similar incident, the singer said he was in Bali once when Salman Khan called his phone at 4 AM. The star had called to share his own rendition of Kick's Hangover with him.

The singer concluded by saying that each opportunity to meet or bump into the superstar is as gratifying as the last—and what makes the most difference is that he meets the singer with incredible openness.

