Salman Khan clarifies after fans express concern over his ‘lonely' post at 60, reveals Salma Khan got affected

Superstar Salman Khan hit the headlines with a photo of himself featuring chiselled abs. However, it was the caption of the post which left fans worried. In the post, Khan talked about being lonely at the age of 60.
As fans shared their concern for Khan, Salman Khan has now clarified about his well-being. He said that even his mother, Salma Khan, asked him if everything was alright after the cryptic note went viral.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Salman Khan said his post wasn't linked to his personal life. Khan wrote, “Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha (I wasn't talking about myself).”
He also joked about the media attention to his post and said even his mother was concerned for him.
“How can I be alone when I have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra ever,” he continued, adding, “Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, Buss… Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta? Chill maro yaar (Sometimes I get tired of being around people, so I just wanted some me time… that’s all. This time, since there was no photo, people turned it into breaking news. Even my mother asked me, ‘What happened, son?’ Relax everyone.)”
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Earlier, Salman Khan dropped a post with a cryptic note on being ‘alone’ and ‘lonely’.
His now viral X post read: “By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u.. Ab iske aage (after this) you Figure out what you need to do.”
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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