Salman Khan clarifies after fans express concern over his ‘lonely' post at 60, reveals Salma Khan got affected

Superstar Salman Khan hit the headlines with a photo of himself featuring chiselled abs. However, it was the caption of the post which left fans worried. In the post, Khan talked about being lonely at the age of 60.
As fans shared their concern for Khan, Salman Khan has now clarified about his well-being. He said that even his mother, Salma Khan, asked him if everything was alright after the cryptic note went viral.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Salman Khan said his post wasn't linked to his personal life. Khan wrote, “Arre yaar Mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha (I wasn't talking about myself).”
He also joked about the media attention to his post and said even his mother was concerned for him.
“How can I be alone when I have such a large amazing family n friends n how can I be lonely when I have u guys, your wishes n Duas, I would be the biggest na shukra ever,” he continued, adding, “Kabhi Kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun, isliye some me time, Buss… Iss baar koi photo nahi breaking news bana diya, Mummy pooch rahi hai, Kya hua Beta? Chill maro yaar (Sometimes I get tired of being around people, so I just wanted some me time… that’s all. This time, since there was no photo, people turned it into breaking news. Even my mother asked me, ‘What happened, son?’ Relax everyone.)”
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Earlier, Salman Khan dropped a post with a cryptic note on being ‘alone’ and ‘lonely’.
His now viral X post read: “By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u.. Ab iske aage (after this) you Figure out what you need to do.”