Salman Khan declared 'terrorist' by Pakistan after his Balochistan remark at Abu Dhabi's Joy Forum

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan created a stir on social media and landed in a controversy with his recent remarks about Balochistan in Abu Dhabi. Reportedly, the incident triggered outrage in Pakistan, placing him under the 4th Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (1997).

For the unversed, the 4th Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (1997) is a list typically reserved for individuals who are suspected of links to terrorism.

Salman Khan declared terrorist by Pakistan The development was confirmed with a notification issued by the Government of Balochistan Home Department on 16 October 2025, according to a report by Money Control.

Why Salman Khan has been declared terrorist by Pakistan The reason behind declaring the actor 'terrorist' was mentioned in the document. It reportedly read that Khan is an 'Azad Balochistan Facilitator'.

Meanwhile, inclusion in the 4th Schedule comes with serious consequences, such as increased surveillance, limitations on mobility, and the possibility of legal proceedings against the individual.

The step comes days after Salman Khan mentioned Pakistan and Balochistan separately at the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi. He was talking about people working in the Middle East.

What did Salman Khan say about Pakistan, Balochistan? Salman Khan attended the event alongsideShah Rukh Khanand Aamir Khan, where the three Khans of Bollywood made their rare appearance together to discuss the growing popularity of Indian cinema in the Middle East.

Talking about the influence of Indian cinema among the South Asian communities who live in the Middle East, Salman Khan said, “Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here.”

Khan's statement gained mixed reactions from the internet. While many praised him for his stand, many from the neighbouring country reportedly were unhappy with it.

Additionally, Khan's remark was praised by Baloch separatist leaders. Interpreting as an acknowledgement of their struggles, Mir Yar Baloch was quoted as saying by multiple reports, “By recognising Balochistan as distinct, Salman Khan has done what many nations hesitate to do. It’s a powerful act of soft diplomacy that strengthens the global awareness of our identity.”

