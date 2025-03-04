Salman Khan distracts fans with Sikandar song Zohra Jabeen amid IND vs AUS semifinal: ‘Match dekhne do Bhaijaan’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan treated fans with the much-anticipated first song from Sikandar, Zohra Jabeen. The song is so good that it almost distracts fans from watching the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy semifinal match between India and Australia.

Salman Khan's Zohra Jabeen song Zohra Jabeen stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. With its addictive beat, top-notch choreography, and the sizzling chemistry between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the song can surely light up the dance floor this Eid. The song is a perfect rendition of Manna Dey's Aye Meri Johra Zabin.

Advertisement

Shot on an epic scale, Zohra Jabeen marks Salman's iconic dance moves, perfectly in sync with Rashmika's expressions and grace. With a grand ensemble of dancers, the song is choreographed by Farah Khan.

Sharing the song, Salman wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “#ZohraJabeen out now.” Responding to the song, many fans instantly hailed Salman and Rashmika.

Among them, one commented, “Gazab bhai maza aagya (This is awesome).” “Chartbuster song of the year,” declared another. Yet another fan wrote in the comments section, “Are ye #ZohraJabeen baad me dekh lenge… pahle Match dekhne do bhaijaan (We can see Zohra Jabeen later. Let us watch the match first).”

Advertisement

India vs Australia semifinal For the unversed, the India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal is taking place in Dubai on Tuesday. Australia won the toss and opted to bat against India.

Meanwhile, Zohra Jabeen is composed by Pritam. Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi sang the vocals, while Sameer and Danish Sabri wrote the lyrics.

Sikandar is directed by A.R. Murugadoss. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released in theatres on Eid this year.

Last month, the film team shared the first official teaser of Sikandar. The one-minute and 21-second-long teaser introduced Salman's character, Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother.

In the teaser, Salman promises a massy avatar in the film. Filled with high-octane action sequences and punchy dialogues, he is all set to entertain the fans with his trademark swag.