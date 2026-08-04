'Tathas-two?': Salman Khan drops major hint for Bigg Boss 20, fans flood internet with theories

Bigg Boss is all set to return with Season 20. On Tuesday, JioHotstar and Colors unveiled the much-awaited teaser of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20, hosted by superstar Salman Khan and teased audiences with cryptic details about the milestone season. Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6.

Bigg Boss 20 teaser out In the teaser, host Salman Khan hinted at double trouble this time.

Marking the beginning of a new chapter, Khan returns as host. In the video, he marks a striking appearance alongside a majestic horse. He delivers a cryptic line in his iconic style: "Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathas-two!"

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Accompanied by a subtle visual cue, the teaser left fans wondering what's in store. While some believe that Khan is hinting at a possible appearance by his Karan Arjun co-star Shah Rukh Khan, a section of netizens believe that old contestants will be entering the house once again with fresh faces.

Old contestants to return in Bigg Boss 20? A user took to the comment section and wrote, “That means old contestants are coming back !! But tathas-two .... Are they coming in Pair of two?”

“If the theme is just old contestants versus new contestants, then that's not really new—it was already done in Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 15,” argued a fan.

Shah Rukh Khan to join Salman? A section of netizens also said that Shah Rukh Khan might be the second host of Bigg Boss 20.

“Duh, it's a no brainer. SRK's new film is coming out so of course he'll go for promo,” wrote another one.

Someone else added, “I feel this time two people will be hosting the show.”

Questioned one more, “SRK?” “Srk +Sallu Bhai,” added yet another.

Other fan theories A different one alleged, “It means there will be two winners this season.”

Talking about the new season, Salman Khan said in a media statement, “Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before. The first hint is already out there, you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can't wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins.”

About Bigg Boss 20 Just like previous seasons, Bigg Boss 20 will follow a digital-first approach. The show will first stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by its television broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm every Monday to Sunday.

For Bigg Boss Season 20, reportedly Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, comedian Sunil Pal, Showik Chakraborty, Arjun Bijlani, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Mr Faisu, Faiz Baloch, Bhavya Singh, Maxternn, and Dushyant Kukreja have been approached. However, these are just speculated names for the season.

The confirmed list of contestants of Bigg Boss 20 will only be released on the grand premiere.

This time, the reality franchise will premiere its show in six languages across India at the same time.