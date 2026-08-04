'Tathas-two?': Salman Khan drops major hint for Bigg Boss 20, fans flood internet with theories

Bigg Boss is all set to return with Season 20. On Tuesday, JioHotstar and Colors unveiled the much-awaited teaser of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20, hosted by superstar Salman Khan and teased audiences with cryptic details about the milestone season. Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6.

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Bigg Boss 20 teaser out In the teaser, host Salman Khan hinted at double trouble this time.

Marking the beginning of a new chapter, Khan returns as host. In the video, he marks a striking appearance alongside a majestic horse. He delivers a cryptic line in his iconic style: "Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathas-two!"

Watch:

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Accompanied by a subtle visual cue, the teaser left fans wondering what's in store. While some believe that Khan is hinting at a possible appearance by his Karan Arjun co-star Shah Rukh Khan, a section of netizens believe that old contestants will be entering the house once again with fresh faces.

Old contestants to return in Bigg Boss 20? A user took to the comment section and wrote, “That means old contestants are coming back !! But tathas-two .... Are they coming in Pair of two?”

“If the theme is just old contestants versus new contestants, then that's not really new—it was already done in Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 15,” argued a fan.

Shah Rukh Khan to join Salman? A section of netizens also said that Shah Rukh Khan might be the second host of Bigg Boss 20.

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“Duh, it's a no brainer. SRK's new film is coming out so of course he'll go for promo,” wrote another one.

Someone else added, “I feel this time two people will be hosting the show.”

Questioned one more, “SRK?” “Srk +Sallu Bhai,” added yet another.

Other fan theories A different one alleged, “It means there will be two winners this season.”

Talking about the new season, Salman Khan said in a media statement, “Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before. The first hint is already out there, you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can't wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins.”

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About Bigg Boss 20 Just like previous seasons, Bigg Boss 20 will follow a digital-first approach. The show will first stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by its television broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm every Monday to Sunday.

For Bigg Boss Season 20, reportedly Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, comedian Sunil Pal, Showik Chakraborty, Arjun Bijlani, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Mr Faisu, Faiz Baloch, Bhavya Singh, Maxternn, and Dushyant Kukreja have been approached. However, these are just speculated names for the season.

The confirmed list of contestants of Bigg Boss 20 will only be released on the grand premiere.

This time, the reality franchise will premiere its show in six languages across India at the same time.

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Besides Salman Khan as the host for Bigg Boss 20 Hindi, Vijay Sethupathi (Tamil), Nagarjuna (Telugu), Kichcha Sudeepa (Kannada), and Mohanlal (Malayalam) will be seen. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly will be marking his debut as the host of the Bangla edition.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.