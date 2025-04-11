Salman Khan effortlessly climbs tree, shuts down trolls for questioning his fitness

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday shut down trolls who lately questioned his fitness.

He dropped a video of him effortlessly climbing a tree and picking berries at his farm.

"Berry good for," Salman captioned the post.

As soon as Salman dropped the video, his fans flooded the comment section with praise over his fitness.

"Love you mere bhai...too good," a social media user commented.

"Amazing," another one wrote.

"Is age mein Bhai pedh chadh rahe or inke fitness pe troll karne waale 4th floor nahi chadh sakte bina lift ke ( (Bhai is climbing trees at this age and people who troll him on his fitness can't even climb four floors)," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman recently came up with 'Sikandar', which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

While speaking to ANI, Salman recalled how the project came to him and also shared that it was Murugadoss who first narrated the script to producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who reached out to him with the script. "Actually, ye Murugadoss ki script thi aur Murugadoss ne Sajid Nadiadwala ko sunayi. Agle hi din Sajid ka mujhe phone aaya ki sun lena aur shayad tumhe pasand aaye," he added.

"Toh maine suna... maine bola, 'Isme pasand na aane wali kya cheez hai? Kab start karoge?' Toh is prakar se ye film bani hai," Salman said.

The actor also shared how his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, surprised everyone at home by deciding to attend the trailer launch event.

"The love and respect he has earned are still intact. When I was leaving home to attend the trailer launch, he told me he would join me too. Every member of our family looked at Dad and asked, 'What has happened to you?' When he came there, he climbed more than 8-10 steps to sit behind. He wanted to see the reaction of the press," Salman said. (ANI)