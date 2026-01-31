Salman Khan explains ‘Battle of Galwan’ teaser look, responds to trolls: 'Iss sabka koi matlab hai nahi'

Bollywood star Salman Khan has responded directly to online trolling over his look in the teaser of his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, clarifying what the expression was meant to convey and defending his portrayal of a military officer.

Salman Khan responds to the trolling for Battle of Galwan teaser The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-stars Chitrangada Singh, among others, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on 17 April 2026.

Amid the online debate, Salman chose to address the trolling during a live appearance at an Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) cricket event in Surat, where he was chatting with former cricketer and commentator Mohammad Kaif. When asked to recreate the controversial pose, the actor obliged and explained the context behind his look.

He said, “Ab kisi ko ye samajh mein aata hai ki ye romantic look hai, lekin Colonel hoon bhaiya. Aur ye Colonel ka look hai, jo ki samajhta hai ki apne team waalon ko, apne jawaanon ko kaise hosla dena hai. Iss sabka koi matlab hai nahi, iss look ka koi matlab hai nahi. Toh aise hi chalta aaya hai aur aise hi chalta rahega, aap sabki dua se." (Now some people think this is a romantic look, but I am a Colonel. This is the look of a Colonel — someone who understands how to encourage his team and his soldiers. None of this really matters; this look itself does not matter. It has always gone on this way, and it will continue the same way, with all your blessings).

Internet reacts to Salman's response Salman’s response echoes the view of some supporters, including political analyst and former Bigg Boss contestant Tehseen Poonawalla, who defended the expression in the teaser.

In a post on X, Poonawalla argued that what critics termed a smile was actually a sign of calm aggression and composure — the sort of controlled intensity that a soldier needs when facing life-and-death situations. He emphasized that such restraint, rather than overt aggression, can reflect a deeper courage and understanding of danger.

Fans also came out in support of their favourite actor. While one person wrote, “haha Salman being Salman Bhai !Dignity over noise. A soldier’s strength shows in restraint, not rage. Let the performance do the talking (sic),” another comment read, “Clap back at them 💪 Haters gonna hate because they're jealous, but your true fans are always behind you and supporting you — India, Egypt, everywhere (sic).”

Some other people pointed out other issues. A person commented, “It's not only about salman. Peeche jo cartoon khade kiye hai they ruin the scene completely. complete casual acting by them. Wrong casting. I think this is on the casting director (sic).”

About the film Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan (2026) is a gritty military drama that pays tribute to the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces.

The film is a cinematic retelling of the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and is inspired by the real-life heroism of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

Salman Khan takes on the lead role, portraying the Colonel in a performance that emphasises calm resolve and leadership amidst the treacherous, high-altitude terrain of Ladakh.

The film features a strong supporting cast, including Chitrangda Singh as the female lead.

Battle of Galwan arrives in theatres on 17 April, 2026.