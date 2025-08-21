Salman Khan fans school AR Murugadoss after Sikandar director’s remarks on Bhai, ‘As if his script was out of the world’

AR Murugadoss’ comments about Salman Khan have not gone well with many social media users. In a recent interview, the Sikandar director revealed the struggles of working with Khan.

He said Salman Khan often came late, so even day scenes were filmed at night. The crew, used to early mornings, had to wait till 8 PM or later. Shooting mostly happened indoors, with heavy use of VFX to make night shots look like daylight.

Murugadoss shared that constant changes were also suggested on set, adding to the pressure. Late-night shoots were hardest for child actors, who had to stay awake for scenes at 2 AM. Many became tired and even fell asleep.

At the same time, the filmmaker took responsibility for Sikandar’s failure at the box office.

“The story was emotional, but I couldn’t execute it well," he said.

Salman Khan fans school Sikandar director Salman Khan fans are now slamming the director on social media.

“Salman Khan was going through a major personal crisis during the shooting of Sikandar. He was getting threats, his close friend Baba Siddique was killed and even his health wasn't the best. This was known to everyone yet he kept his commitment towards 'Sikandar' and AR Murugadoss. He had already explained his working hours to the director. So, this sudden dig by Murugadoss feels terribly opportunistic and hypocritical. And he himself has only been giving FLOPS for many years,” came a sharp tweet.

“AR Murugadoss tried to blame Superstar for Darbar's failure, citing his political entry as the reason. Now, he’s blaming Salman Khan as if his script was out of the world in Sikandar,” commented one user.

Another user remarked, “All know about Salman Khan’s attitude & working style, but blaming him only after a film fails isn’t fair. If Sikandar flops only because of Salman, then what about Darbar & Spyder?”

“AR Murugadoss does not acknowledge his failure. While his claims against the actor may hold some truth, but as a director you are the captain of the project. If you can't control your cast, then the responsibility lies with you,” wrote one user.

“Salman, from start, maintained that he will work at night mostly, also death threats safety concerns under those circumstances you have to work around stars schedule,” commented another.