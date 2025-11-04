Salman Khan flaunts his abs in new shirtless photo; internet says ‘Galwan me ab dhamaka hoga’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a new shirtless photo, flaunting his sculpted abs and toned physique. Taking to his social media handle, the actor posted pictures from a workout session, showing off his fitness. He captioned the post, "Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai.. Yeh bina chhode hai (To achieve something, you have to lose something, but this one is without losing anything.)"

Internet reacts to Salman's photos Fans were quick to flood the comments section, praising the actor’s timeless fitness and charisma. Many shared messages such as “Salman Bhai Again Proving Why He Is Trendsetter Of Fitness” and “Bhai is back in beast mode.”

Several users even posted ‘then and now’ photos of Khan, pointing out how the actor has hardly aged since his 1990s shoots. One fan wrote, “Welcome back bhai!” as social media buzzed with admiration for the star.

One fan wrote, "Galwan me ab dhamaka hoga", referring to his next film Battle of Galwan. Another fan added, "Salman Bhai proving again why he is Trendsetter of Fitness." "BhaiJaan getting ready to roar again like never before. Brace yourself guys", read another comment.

Celebrities cheer for Salman Salman’s colleagues from the film industry also reacted to his post. Actor Varun Dhawan commented, “bhai bhai bhai”, along with clapping emojis, while Maniesh Paul wrote, “Oyeeeeee hooooye ki kasammmm.”

About his upcoming film On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss Season 19 and working on his next film, The Battle of Galwan.

The first look of the film, shared on its official social media handle, read, “Blood, grit, and patriotism at 15,000 ft. Salman Khan is ready for the most powerful story of modern India.”

The Battle of Galwan is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, a disputed border region in Ladakh. The confrontation, fought without firearms, saw soldiers using sticks and stones due to restrictions in the area.

Actor Chitrangda Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. In July, director Apoorva Lakhia shared the update via a press note.

“I've always wanted to work with Chitrangda since I watched her amazing performance in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and then Bob Biswas. We're thrilled to welcome Chitrangda Singh to the cast of Battle of Galwan. Chitrangda brings a rare blend of strength and sensitivity to the screen as her feminine side will match perfectly with Salman Sir's brooding but quiet strength,” he had said.