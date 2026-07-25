Salman Khan flaunts toned abs from gym in cryptic post amid health concerns, fans react

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan left fans worried with his recent appearance at an event in Mumbai. On Saturday morning, Khan surprised everyone with a cryptic post, hinting at his health. Looking fit and fine, he was seen hitting the gym.

Salman Khan shares gym pics Salman Khan took to social media and dropped a couple of pictures. In them, he was seen sweating it out in the gym. The highlight of the pictures were the actor's chiseled abs and toned physique at the age of 60.

Sharing the pictures, Khan wrote in the caption: “Salman Khan darrrrr Gaya…. Hmmmm Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya..”

Reacting to his post, several fans praised the actor for his dedication to fitness.

In the comment section, a user wrote, “The rockstar is back... With absolutely killing looks...” “He is a Bhai for a reason, he is afraid of no-one! hahahaha,” added another.

Someone else commented, “Salman bhai, don't worry about the criticism. There will always be people who oppose any attempt to resolve a situation peacefully.”

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Salman Khan supports student protests Salman Khan recently hit headlines for backing students amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests over paper leaks and irregularities in the education system.

Previously, Khan had tweeted, “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”

“I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.”

However, Khan said that the movement must not be hijacked by others for political gains.

“This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated. Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub,” Khan said.

Salman Khan meme goes viral The Tiger actor also reacted to activist Sonam Wangchuk who was on an indefinitely hunger strike in Delhi, seeking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.