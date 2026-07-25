Salman Khan flaunts toned abs from gym in cryptic post amid health concerns, fans react

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan left fans worried with his recent appearance at an event in Mumbai. On Saturday morning, Khan surprised everyone with a cryptic post, hinting at his health. Looking fit and fine, he was seen hitting the gym.

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Salman Khan shares gym pics Salman Khan took to social media and dropped a couple of pictures. In them, he was seen sweating it out in the gym. The highlight of the pictures were the actor's chiseled abs and toned physique at the age of 60.

Sharing the pictures, Khan wrote in the caption: “Salman Khan darrrrr Gaya…. Hmmmm Joe darr gaya vo mar gaya..”

Reacting to his post, several fans praised the actor for his dedication to fitness.

In the comment section, a user wrote, “The rockstar is back... With absolutely killing looks...” “He is a Bhai for a reason, he is afraid of no-one! hahahaha,” added another.

Someone else commented, “Salman bhai, don't worry about the criticism. There will always be people who oppose any attempt to resolve a situation peacefully.”

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Salman Khan supports student protests Salman Khan recently hit headlines for backing students amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests over paper leaks and irregularities in the education system.

Previously, Khan had tweeted, “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”

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“I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.”

However, Khan said that the movement must not be hijacked by others for political gains.

“This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated. Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub,” Khan said.

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Salman Khan meme goes viral The Tiger actor also reacted to activist Sonam Wangchuk who was on an indefinitely hunger strike in Delhi, seeking Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

“Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home,” Salman Khan wrote on a separate post. His words have now gone viral, sparking a memefest online.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.