Salman Khan gives 'last warning' to Amaal Mallik on Bigg Boss 19; Singers father breaks down on stage

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): The latest 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 19' turned emotional and tense as host Salman Khan took a strong stand against contestant Amaal Mallik's recent outburst towards fellow housemate Farrhana Bhatt.

In the new promo shared by the makers on Friday, Salman can be seen confronting Amaal over his behaviour and also warning him that this is his last chance to correct himself. The latter part of the promo shows Amaal's father, veteran music composer Daboo Malik, appearing on stage and breaking down in tears while confronting his son.

This comes just a day after a heated captaincy task in the house, during which Farrhana shredded a letter sent by Neelam Giri's parents to improve her chances in the task. Amaal lost his temper, snatched food from Farrhana's plate, threw it away, and even broke the plate in anger. He also made a remark about Farrhana's mother, which did not sit well with fans and contestants.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman sternly questioned Amaal, saying, "Rozi-roti oopar waale ne diya hai. Who gave you the right to go and snatch the plate from her? Aap Farrhana ki maa par gaye, aapko kya lagta hai, aap justified ho? Aap sahi ho? Consider this as my last warning."

An emotional Daboo Malik then addressed his son, saying, "Main baap hoon, aur main kehne aaya hoon ki tu lad-jhagad lekin apni zabaan ko under the belt mat jaane de beta. Mere maathe pe mat likh de ki tu iss tarah se behave kar raha hai." Amaal broke down after hearing his father's words and apologised, admitting he was "very triggered" and promised to do better.

Take a look at the promo

Meanwhile, the show has also been winning hearts outside the house, with housemates forming their own camps. 'Gangs of Wasseypur' fame Zeishan Quadri was evicted from the reality show last week.

The theme for this year is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.' Popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunica Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Baseer Ali, Malti Chahar, Nehal Chudasama, Mridul, and Shehbaz Badesha, are in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy.