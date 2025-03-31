Salman Khan greets fans on Eid with niece from behind bulletproof glass; Aamir Khan waves from balcony: Watch videos

Eid 2025: Following the customary Eidi tradition, Bollywood Khans – Salman and Aamir – greeted fans on Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday. While the Sikandar star Salman Khan chose to greet his fans from behind a bulletproof glass with his niece Aayat Sharma, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan waved at them from his balcony.

However, this year, Shah Rukh Khan, who moved out of his Mumbai home, Mannat, due to renovations- resorted to a simple Eid tweet for the fans.

Salman Khan's Eid greetings to fans As thousands of fans gathered outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments house, the Sikandar star, dressed in an ivory Pathaani kurta, took out some time for his fans on Eid.

He waved and greeted his fans from behind bulletproof glass at his Bandra complex. This added security detail comes after Lawrence Bishnoi's gang attacked his Mumbai home. With the gangster's threat looming, Salman's security has been beefed up.

Salman Khan was accompanied by his niece Aayat, who was excited to greet the fans with her mamu jaan.

Sharing a video of his Eid greetings, Salman wrote on X: “Shukriya Thank you aur sab ko Eid Mubarak!”

This Eid, Salman's Eidi to his fans was the release of his film Sikandar, which, however, received mixed reviews.

According to the makers, Sikandar raked in ₹54.72 crore globally on the opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, however, said that 'Sikandar' 's opening collections were lower than those of his other Eid films.

“Sikandar performs well on its opening day but falls short when compared to Salman Khan's previous opening days. Given post-pandemic trends for highly anticipated films, an opening day of ₹40 cr was expected from Salman Khan this time,” he said.

According to analysts, piracy might have impacted collections of 'Sikandar,' directed by AR Murugadoss. The film was reportedly removed from at least 600 websites following piracy allegations online.

Aamir Khan waves at fans on Eid Aamir Khan, dressed in a white kurta, smiled and waved at his fans from the balcony of his Mumbai home.

The actor was on the phone when while greeting the fans.

Shah Rukh Khan says ‘duas for one and all’ Bollywood's King Khan, who customarily greeted his fans from the balcony of his Mannat in Mumbai, chose to stick to a tweet his Eid-ul-Fitar. The star and his family have moved out of the iconic building due to renovations.

However, Shah Rukh Khan did not forget his fans on Eid, and wished them “Eid Mubarak” with “duas”.

In a post on X, SRK said, “Eid Mubarak… With gratitude in my heart and duas for one and all!! Hope your day is full of hugs, biryani, warmth and endless love. Stay happy, stay safe and may God bless you all!!”