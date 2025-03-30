Sikandar superstar Salman Khan suffered hairline fracture during Sultan also, reveals his fitness trainer

Salman Khan's much-awaited Sikandar is now out in theatres. The actor put his blood, sweat and tears quite literally for the film when he danced to the Sikandar song despite broken ribs. In a recent interview with Live Mint, Salman's fitness trainer Rakkesh R Uddiyar gave his health update.

Salman Khan's health update How is Salman now? Rakkesh tells us, “He is recovering. He is doing his cardio and physiotherapy. We are maintaining weight training but not going intense. Our first priority is recovery.”

When Salman injured himself during Sultan Rakkesh tells us this wasn't the first time that Salman injured himself on the sets.

“Salman has broken his ribs before during Sultan. His ankle twisted, leading to a hairline fracture in his ribs. So, this has been going on.”

When asked how is the 59-year-old superstar recovering from these serious injuries, Rakkesh shared, "Look, we are particular about these injuries. We don't touch the injured parts, but we make sure we focus on rehab to make things better. You need someone who is mentally really strong. Salman is damn strong. I don't know many people who will still perform with an injury. We rehab accordingly and continue train."

Salman finished Sultan with physiotherapist on sets We have seen Salman promoting the film while recuperating. How did he finish the Sultan shoot with the fractured ribs?

Rakkesh remembered, "A physiotherapist would be available 24/7 on sets. He takes care of knots and muscle tightness, releasing them immediately. There was also a massage therapist present. As for my part, I ensure that nothing happens to the injured area."

Before starting the promotions of Sikandar, Salman was snapped out and about in Mumbai. His off-duty look worried fans about his health. Some even trolled him.

“Salman Khan is not Superman” While Salman had shut them during the first round of film promotions, his trainer further backed him.

About Salman's physical health, Rakkesh said, “During Sikandar (promotions), people were saying he didn’t look good, but they didn’t know he was injured. Sabka lagta hai woh Superman hain, but he’s human. Sometimes, you break down.”

“For the last 40 years, he has been consistently working out. Who else does that? Bhai keeps youngsters motivated. Despite everything going on in his real life, you know what is happening, he still pushes through. You also get mental stress and it takes a toll.”

Rakkesh further talked about mental health, referring to his former client Rhea Chakraborty.