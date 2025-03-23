Salman Khan helps father Salim to climb stairs at Sikandar trailer event, netizens say ’ek pita aur kya chahiye...’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is winning hearts on the internet for all the right reasons. He recently attended the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Sikandar in Mumbai. With him was his father Salim Khan who came to extend his support.

Salman Khan and Salim Khan at Sikandar trailer launch event A paparazzi video from the venue has gone viral where Salman is seen arriving with Salim Khan. Salman held his father's hands and helped him climb the stairs of the buildings.

His thoughtful gesture toward his father is receiving praise from the internet. While many blessed the actor, someone wrote in the comment section: “Ye Allah ka banda isilie aaj itni upar h (God bless, this is why Salman has excelled so much in life)."

Another commented, “1 hi dil hai kitni bar jeetenge? (I have only one heart, how many times will you win it)” Sharing the video on X, a fan posted: “Ek pita aur kya chahiye ki apne bete ki success se jyda (What more can a father want than his son's success).”

Watch video:

Salman and Rashmika Mandanna Salman Khan looked handsome as he appeared in shades of blue. He wore a blue T-shirt, paired with a light blue jacket and dark blue trousers. The event was also attended by Rashmika Mandanna who is playing the female lead in Sikandar.

Talking about working with Rashmika, Salman said at the event, “She has given her best. She used to finish shooting of Pushpa 2 at 7 pm and would join us at 9 pm, and would work till 6.30 in the morning and go back to work on Pushpa 2. Then after breaking her leg, she continued shooting with us, and didn't cancel a single day of shoot. She reminds me a lot of younger me."

Rashmika also heaped praises on Salman and called Sikandar a big opportunity for her.

"I'm really excited for you guys to watch the film and I hope you all like it. I got this opportunity to work with Salman sir. As in what can get bigger than that?" she said.

Sikandar Apart from Rashmika and Salman in the lead, Sikandar also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sunil Shetty, Sharman Joshi, Anjini Dhawan and Prateik Babbar.

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.